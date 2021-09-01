The considering of the federal government to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory is sparking massive reactions in the health sector

Agencies like NMA and JOHESU on Tuesday, August 31, kicked against the government's proposal

Both organisations feel that the plan makes no sense especially since the vaccines are not sufficient at the moment

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and health workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) have kicked against the proposed compulsory vaccination for citizens.

On its part, the NMA said Nigerians have the right to reject the vaccines, JOHESU stated that the proposal by the federal government is not logical.

The health unions said the plan is illogical (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

In a chat with Punch, the spokesman of JOHESU, Olumide Akintayo, berated some governors who made COVID-19 vaccination compulsory.

Akintayo noted that the directive would have been more sensible if there were sufficient vaccines for eligible citizens.

He said:

“If you are thinking of it in terms of responsibility, it makes sense; but practically, we all know it is an impossible task. If all the doses that have been sent to Nigeria since this outbreak is less than 10 million, how do you enforce that kind of policy in a country of over 200 million people?

“You don’t just come up with policies that are not backed by common sense; you don’t just say things because you want to talk. It would have made some sense if the vaccines are available for everyone.”

On his part, the general secretary of NMA, Philips Ekpe, argued that instead of force Nigerians to be vaccinated, the government should sensitise the masses on the need for the vaccines.

FG considers sanction for Nigerians who refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, there were indications that the federal government might sanction eligible Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination.

The executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, gave the hint in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31.

According to the newspaper, Shuaib said the government may “apply the basic rule of law” against such people because they will be endangering the lives of other people.

