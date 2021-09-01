Philanthropic businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is going to support those who are affected by natural disasters

Mattress announced massive relief efforts to help Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida

Currently, about 30 lorries filled with donations are expected to be sent to the families affected by the destructive disaster

Kindhearted US business mogul, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has declared massive relief support to the victims of Hurricane Ida.

Philanthropic businessman Jim Mattress Mack McIngvale to help victims of natural disasters in Louisiana. Photo credit: Jim Mattress.

Source: UGC

As reported by Texasislife, the businessman is set to send 30 lorries filled with donations to Louisiana residents who were hit by the devastating storm.

He also invited the displaced individuals to stay in his store for free.

Mattress said:

"We’ve got lots of mattresses, lots of sofas and anybody needs a place to stay, come out to Gallery Furniture."

Mattress encouraged Houston residents to join hands and donate supplies at his store so that he may send them to the affected Louisiana areas.

Going on Twitter, he announced his support and expressed sympathy to the victims of the tragic natural disaster.

He wrote:

"The Gallery Furniture Flood Truck is getting ready to head down to Louisiana to help our neighbours get through one of the worst Hurricanes since Katrina. You are in our prayers friends."

Aisha Buhari donates relief materials to Kebbi state flood victims

Legit.ng previously reported that the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, donated relief materials to the victims of the Kebbi state flood.

The first lady made the donation through her organisation, Future Assured, in order to provide some respite to those who lost many things to the natural disaster.

It should be noted that the president had earlier, on Wednesday, September 2, reacted to the death of several Nigerians as a result of the heavy floods in Kebbi state.

In a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the president regretted that the timing of the disaster came when efforts were ongoing to boost local rice production.

Buhari went on to express concern over the flood that destroyed farm produce, submerged thousands of farmlands and houses, and personal belongings in the affected communities.

Source: Legit