A young lady, Erica Christine Usinger, in a Facebook post wrote about a man, Teewon Vaye, who helped her out when her car had a burst tyre.

The woman said when it happened, she had no idea how to replace the tyre and she was just in the car confused.

The lady's car broke down but a kind man helped. Photo source: Erica Christine Usinger

He sacrificed his comfort for her

When Teewon sighted the confused lady, he approached to help her. On opening her booth, they discovered that the woman’s spare was also flat, Understanding Compassion reports.

They waited for over 40 minutes for the lady’s mum to bring a spare tyre. Unfortunately, hers was also flat. Teewon had to use his so that the woman could get to a vulcanizer to fix her tyre.

He said 'no' to reward

When the lady offered to take the man out for a dinner, he refused the reward and rather asked her to pay it forward by helping others.

Erica revealed that she made the post with the hope that his employer will see it and know that they have got a very kind worker.

Read the full post below:

The Facebook post has since gathered over 40,000 shares with thousands of comments. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

David Mihm said:

"Very nice of you after working need more people like you."

Jeanne Ray said:

"It's so refreshing to hear a sweet story like that. Teewon Vaye, you were a God send."

June Brown said:

"A wonderful kind Man to be so.thoughtful of others.this world would be a better place if we Follow his Example of kindness and considering others."

Elizabeth Dillard said:

"Thanks, Teewon, for your helpfulness to others! Great example for us all! May God bless your life!"

