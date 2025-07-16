Manchester United defender Matthijs De Ligt has reportedly separated from his wife after one year

The Netherlands defender married model AneeKee Moleenar at a lavish wedding ceremony last summer

De Ligt was spotted on holiday in Ibiza with his national teammate and Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United defender Matthijs De Ligt has reportedly split from his wife over claims of being uncomfortable with her spiritual involvements.

De Ligt tied the knot with his girlfriend AneeKee Moleenar last summer before heading for the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Matthijs De Ligt's wife watches Netherlands vs Romania at Euro 2024. Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The Dutch defender helped the Netherlands reach the semi-final before reuniting with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United last summer, from Bayern Munich after two seasons at the German club.

He kept his reputation of playing for the top clubs since leaving Ajax in 2019, spending three seasons at Juventus before moving to Bayern.

De Ligt splits with his wife

According to Dutch outlet DenD via , De Ligt and Moleenar appear to have separated a year after they tied the knot at a quiet wedding.

The couple planned a lavish first anniversary in Italy this summer, but it has been quietly scrapped under mysterious conditions.

De Ligt was spotted on holiday with his Netherlands international teammate and Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong in Ibiza, before heading to Barbados alone.

Why De Ligt and Moleenar separated

According to a source close to the couple in the Netherlands, the Manchester United defender has grown uncomfortable with his wife’s deep spiritual inclinations.

“Initially, there was talk of 'some time for themselves' and holidaying separately, but it is now reportedly definitely over. Matthijs is said to have travelled to Ibiza alone this week and was in Barbados for this,” the source told Realityfbi.

“Apparently, Matthijs can no longer handle Annekee's exaggerated 'spiriwiri-content'.”

Matthijs De Ligt resumes pre-season training at Carrington. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

How De Ligt and his wife met

De Ligt and AnneKee have been together since the defender’s days at AFC Ajax, before the Dutch international popped the question in 2023.

They planned their wedding around his football schedule in the summer of 2023, sandwiched in between completing the season with Bayern, Euro 2024 and joining Manchester United.

AnneKee confirmed that their wedding should have come earlier, but they envisaged that De Ligt could play in the UEFA Champions League final in June, but were eliminated in the quarterfinal by eventual finalists Inter Milan.

“At first, we planned to get married at the end of May, on our anniversary, but then it looked like Matthijs would make it to the Champions League final with Bayern Munich. So, we had to reschedule everything at the last moment,” she said as quoted by Mirror UK.

Source: Legit.ng