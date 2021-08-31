The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conduction a local government election in Kaduna on Saturday, September 4

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would carry the day

Kaduna, Kaduna - Senator Uba Sani, the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, has declared that the ruling the All Progressives Congress(APC) would win the forthcoming local government elections slated for Saturday, September 4, in his senatorial zone.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that the lawmaker gave the assurance at a stakeholders' meeting attended by ministers, national and state House Assembly members, commissioners and party leaders, which he chaired in Kaduna.

Senator Uba Sani has said that the ruling APC would win the forthcoming council poll in Kaduna state. Credit: Uba Sani.

Source: Facebook

The senator, who was also at the meeting in his capacity as the zonal campaign chairman of the ruling party, noted that all contending forces have closed ranks and restated their commitment to ensuring a landslide victory for the APC being "a performing party, on Saturday."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also sued for "peace, forgiveness, oneness and forging of unity" as the council polls draw near.

While noting that only God is perfect, the lawmaker asked for forgiveness from those he may have offended through his actions or inactions, pleading with other stakeholders to forgive one another in the interest of our party and the progress of the state.

The senator also urged stakeholders to throng their respective local governments and "intensively mobilize voters using the giant strides of our dynamic and resourceful governor as a tool."

He also reminded the enthusiastic House of Representatives, state House of Assembly and party leaders that the APC being a party of achievers would ensure that that the next set of elected local government chairmen would follow the footsteps of Governor El-Rufai once they got the mandate of the electorate.

The lawmaker, who is also the chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, hailed the speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani.

Uba said:

"Speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Yusuf Zailani made a powerful contribution at the meeting. He harped on unity and approach to the elections as a collective. He also committed to working with others stakeholders to ensure a solid and formidable front in the build-up to the elections."

Senator Uba Sani said the state party leadership under Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada and other critical stakeholders at the meeting have demonstrated determination to ensure that the APC succeeds.

He added:

"The state party chairman, Air Cmdr Emmanuel Jekada, members of the House of Representatives, representatives of both ministers of finance and environment, commissioners, members of the state House of Assembly and other elders of the party in Kaduna Central made useful and actionable contributions.

"The highly successful meeting has re-energized the party and put it in good stead to trounce the opposition parties in Saturday's LG elections."

APC win council poll in Lagos, defeat PDP, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that despite the victory it recorded during the council elections held in Lagos state on Saturday, July 24, the ruling APC lost two councillorship seats to the opposition parties.

It was reported that out of the 377 councillorship seats in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won Ward G, Yaba LCDA while the Young Progressive Party (YPP) became victorious in Ward D of Orile-Agege LCDA.

The ruling party won the chairmanship seats in all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the state.

Source: Legit.ng