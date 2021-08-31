Basketmouths’s wife, Elsie, joined him to share beautiful photos of their new daughter, Maya, on Instagram

However, Elsie accompanied the captivating photos with a brief narration of events on the day she went into labour

Elsie narrated how she was rejected by two hospitals and how they almost lost the child due to a medical complication

Elsie Okpocha, Basketmouth’s wife, recently flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos of her daughter, Maya, who was welcomed into the world some weeks ago.

However, the captivating pictures weren’t the only thing she had to share with her followers as she also treated them to an inspiring story.

Basketmouth's wife, Elsie, shares inspiring birth story of their daughter. Photo: @elsieokpocha

Source: Instagram

Elsie narrated how things weren’t exactly smooth on the day she went into labour and how God eventually came through for their family.

The new mum recounted how she had been rejected by two hospitals despite the fact that she was already in labour.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I was rejected by 2 hospitals (I had registered in one of them) even though labour had started and my contractions were happening every 2minutes, their reason was that I hadn’t done my antenatal with them so they didn’t want to take me in case there was an emergency."

Elsie said she was eventually admitted to a private hospital in Victoria Island around midnight and that was where they found out she had a cord prolapse after her water broke.

"So a Cord Prolapse is when the cord comes out of the uterus before the baby, when this happens, it can result in a loss of oxygen to the baby, and may even result in a stillbirth," she wrote.

However, God was on the side of Elsie and her baby as the doctors were able to hijack the situation and ensure safe delivery at the end of the day.

See her post below:

Followers congratulate Elsie

The narration stirred different reactions from followers and industry colleagues of the new mum.

Read some messages sighted in her comment section below:

ifyokoye1 said:

"Congratulations she is adorable."

stellamicheals said:

"Welcome baby Maya!! Congratulations my love."

wofaifada said:

"Congratulations. She’s so pretty."

alibabagcfr said:

"Congratulations. The baby will live to be a blessing on you and family."

neneijay said:

"She's indeed a miracle. I also had cord prolapse with my baby (first time hearing it too). Scariest labor I'd had. The entire nurses were in full panic mode before Dr came in. Cos they were only prepared for normal birth. With several hands sticking inside my vjay at different intervals to keep the cords in before the CS. Like so scary I just thank God for the miracle."

Basketmouth opens up on failed career as a rapper

Legit.ng previously reported that Basketmouth joined media personality Ebuka on the popular Bounce Radio interview series.

The humour merchant opened up about his journey into the entertainment industry and how he started out as a rapper.

Basketmouth also talked extensively about his album, Yabasi, and the surprising reception it received from the industry.

Source: Legit Newspaper