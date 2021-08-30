100+ good aasimar names: find a fitting name for your character
Aasimar are humanoid beings who are descended from angels. They resemble humans yet do not appear exactly like humans. They possess divine abilities, which is why they are referred to as "good blood." Their unearthly beauty, dazzling hair, glowing golden halos, and weird eye colours are also minor aspects of their unique genealogy. Are you looking for some good aasimar names for your character?
What's a good name for an aasimar? Here is a look at some cool aasimar names you can name your character.
Mythological aasimar names
Since aasimars are celestial beings, naming them after mythological character seems fitting. Here is a list of the most popular mythological aasimar names.
- Apollo: Destroyer or god of the sun
- Ares: The god of war
- Athena: Goddess of wisdom and war
- Cerebrus: Flesh-devouring
- Helios: Sun
- Morpheus: The god of dreams
- Selene: Moon
- Terpsechore: Delight in dancing or goddess of dance and chorus
- Tethys: The wife of Oceanus
- Zeus: To shine
Aasimar last names with meanings
Do aasimar have last names? Yes, they do. Check the list below.
- Anguis: Strength
- Archangel: Is a love healing angel
- Azariel: Waters of the Earth
- Cadmus: Dragon's teeth
- Camael: Leaders of powers
- Chumana: Is inspired by a serpent-like dragon
- Chusi: Dragon flower
- Daenerys: Lady of light and hope
- Doryu: Ways of a dragon
- Draco: Is a straightforward male dragon name
- Dracon: To see clearly
- Druk: Thunder dragon
- George: Is a knight who was riding the fire dragon
- Haniel: Leader of principalities
- Hydra: Multi-headed water dragon
- Irad: Empire dragon
- Jiao-Long: Child born with a star
- Jophiel: Angel of wisdom
- Kaida: Baby dragon
- Kaliyah: Killer of a thousand-headed dragon
- Khuzaimah: Denotes the Gabal Elba dragon tree
- Libelle: Dragonfly
- Long: Dragon
- Melly: Braveness of a dragon
- Nidhogg: Dragon who is a leader
- Oboth: Harmony
- Pravuil: God's record-keeper
- Raphael: Is an Archangel and leader of the virtues
- Rhaenys: A character who rides the dragon in The Game of Thrones
- Rubo: Unique red hair or red beard
- Ryu: Dragon
- Scylla: A prominent dragon monster in Greek mythology
- Selaphiel: Prayer or worship
- Tamiel: The fallen angel
- Tatsuo: Female dragon in Japanese
- Tiamat: A dragon that gave birth to the first Gods
- Wyvern: Strength of a dragon
- Yang: Braveness of a dragon
- Yarhibol: Angel of the God
- Zaphkiel: God's knowledge
Good female and male aasimar names with meaning
Here are the creative aasimar female names for you to consider.
- Ariah: Lion of God
- Arken: Holy
- Arsinoe: A woman with an uplifted mind.
- Cernan: Lord
- Cronan: Dark
- Davina: Beloved
- Druscilla: Fruitful
- Eran: Awakened
- Eretria: Life-giver or bringer of love
- Exelsior: Higher or more elevated.
- Flaminia: A roman priestess
- Heinrich: Ruler of the home.
- Idris: Studious or to learn.
- Imogene: Maiden
- Ira: Watchful warrior
- Masozi: Tears
- Meredith: Great lord
- Mortimer: From the still pond.
- Nijena: Blessed with riches or war
- Nira: Loom
- Ondrea: Womanly
- Rhialla: Strongest survivor
- Saia: Merciful
- Terim: Harvester
- Tural: To be alive
- Udolfo: Noble wolf
- Valeria: To be strong
- Valerianus: Strength
- Zaigan: Rich
Common aasimar last names
Below are some of the aasimar surnames.
- Ailon
- Aldre
- Aritian
- Badenva
- Beltin
- Beren
- Bilnenke
- Boltol
- Brulgumri
- Bulru
- Bunilir
- Cienrin
- Cramlur
- Crogreltal
- Crownier
- Crultan
- Debor
- Dekrunt
- Denker
- Devonkal
- Dresar
- Emunku
- Erwu
- Henzio
- Holly
- Hubugon
- Hulwarvam
- Ideas
- Ideashut
- Ideaslux
- Ilen
- Ileryl
- Ilwylwo
- Imesah
- Invusom
- Keamerwyn
- Kelrar
- Kielnim
- Kralseber
- Krargol
- Krulsalwu
- Lado
- Larkuan
- Lemenken
- Lonmum
- Malsa
- Maprikin
- Migal
- Mizun
- Momrim
- Neamrem
- Nekra
- Nelum
- Opulum
- Osupra
- Overmar
- Parant
- Pemyr
- Peperlur
- Perlel
- Phimodo
- Prosper
- Purginwain
- Rhaltu
- Rhosurul
- Rirwo
- Rusi
- Salin
- Sentalial
- Sinul
- Takelse
- Tamliment
- Tinviham
- Tirlomwun
- Torer
- Tukwoder
- Ulinken
- Ulmen
- Urlinin
- Valtyra
- Vitari
- Voldrel
- Vulrar
- Vunilmyr
- Wakirul
- Wegan
- Wepunmom
- Wikrim
- Woban
- Wolgo
- Wyvul
- Zaigan
- Zepomrar
- Zimren
- Zuldrin
Good female aasimar names
Female aasimars can be more zealous than their male counterparts. Some of their names sound exotic. They include:
- Andi Budom
- Arsoze Vargom
- Biadelde Lemronkom
- Bogre Roprilmem
- Brialva Dresar
- Brimru Drebim
- Brindoun Lepimin
- Bripiyo Krigri
- Burwam Ravel
- Cilgal Beryl
- Deordi Unkel
- Drale Kogry
- Dreommeama Mylmyrwir
- Drivezem Ollam
- Ealril Cruvol
- Eangeamroe Nynolsy
- Elar Dildrildrem
- Elgil Ulgum
- Evrail Yrlam
- Eyo Zalgipru
- Hemrah Allarli
- Hengin Ulmu
- Hosi Ake
- Humkulmir Rigru
- Ilina Morylma
- Ilo Krenvibe
- Iolde Silrun
- Ionra Azudol
- Kumriedor Winva
- Lelnemlir Pyrum
- Meldu Hagrinir
- Mesia Onkonge
- Miandrisoe Rallergin
- Molmakent Tivil
- Nalere Druvol
- Noeze Burgy
- Nudriangoeh Kokrapral
- Okrent Vulnerable
- Osran Drunvy
- Parkirka Haduma
- Pheorsa Tiza
- Phommom Wigri
- Redira Zulsepi
- Reslani Ikrelgin
- Rhomuaso Nemriprem
- Rhuano Turi
- Rhunku Sinvun
- Rialdrieh Mobal
- Rubo
- Thilese Ihusin
- Uyivu Ugen
- Valar Kevum
- Veggon Aiwant
- Vhazapu Lylga
- Vhoegru Krirwilwy
- Vhoepridri Pozi
- Vhondani Lugremlu
- Wasro Drymervi
- Wedunt Zakelo
- Wemke Iballim
- Yltint Ideas Dash
- Ynkasym Lolmu
Aasimar male names
Here is a look at some amazing fallen Aasimar names for male to consider.
- Akulron Pakmal
- Aritian Henzio
- Benlien Brekamle
- Bilnenke Malsa
- Brolwiedint Zulral
- Bylun Tekmuvi
- Ceagwil Wullo
- Celtukrean Myrwi
- Craltem Ravarlol
- Crenornan Bralrunke
- Cudir Perlo
- Cydridem Singalgol
- Eiladant Brorgi
- Exelar Overmar
- Grarwan Kramlimri
- Heaklim Kize
- Ilronram Puper
- Imesah Name Luminate
- Kalwilwean Saru
- Kroman Druleda
- Kryrnon Drorvo
- Lingulnem Urwulle
- Miger Vylrolen
- Neildunt Vuram
- Nelum Kralseber
- Nerrel Maprikin
- Nijena Ideaslux
- Nikient Elso
- Nynetam Druvi
- Nyvar Polrikma
- Ogrugin Nezi
- Orlyn Imry
- Oteant Illu
- Pazan Zuldrin
- Perlent Pakmom
- Phimodo Rirwo
- Pigun Avil
- Pirril Rovirvam
- Pital Wykrunmer
- Ponlan Wybo
- Pungan Kumlu
- Rivadim Hynvegre
- Serlon Ankopa
- Suneam Zekmenan
- Toggivon Narlinvi
- Ulwer Sahil
- Valtyra Ideas Prosper
- Wernen Durgolru
- Wildam Pahan
- Ylweivum Robylrol
- Yrletiel Dromolga
- Zaigan Beltin
- Zakren Vilmopu
- Zarelon Drellasi
- Zauvram Pemulrun
- Zelrur Tekomal
D&D aasimar names
Here are some powerful Dungeons & Dragons names to use.
- Beageint
- Binaiden
- Brenwam
- Brulgan
- Brygridim
- Byklan
- Calievor
- Caureint
- Craggatil
- Hanrin
- Heirlitin
- Hivant
- Holrer
- Idredient
- Ikail
- Lagriel
- Lealren
- Leggom
- Liriadair
- Lunrim
- Luvin
- Maunwan
- Meilgietom
- Myklim
- Myvetir
- Olwonal
- Ornitam
- Oveetiel
- Penwaital
- Pirwir
- Pultam
- Rauggil
- Raurnir
- Rogint
- Rynidir
- Teirwin
- Tenwan
- Vealgatir
- Velrar
- Voldin
- Vunaviam
- Vyrilin
- Wuwaliam
- Wynlar
- Ygal
- Ynrivam
- Ynwier
- Yvanial
- Zekan
- Zyldain
Do aasimar have human names?
Aasimar are usually born of human parents, and as such, have human names. Some have more angelic names to reflect their origin.
If you are looking for a name for your character, there are a lot of aasimar names to choose from. Consider which of the options on the list appeals to you the most.
