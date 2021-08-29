Islam has not permitted the rich or leaders to be treated the same way as the poor according Kano Hisbah Board

Specifically, the board argued that it is against the tenets of Islam to mount the podium and call out leaders

This was disclosed director at the board, Aliyu Kibiya in response to the criticism that trailed Yusuf's Buhari's wedding

The Kano Hisbah Board has explained why it gives different treatment between the rich and the poor in its operations.

Hisbah recently came under fire for turning blind eyes to wedding events involving the rich, especially the ‘revealing’ wedding dresses of the bride of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Hisbah says it treats the rich and poor differently because that is the tenet of Islam.

Source: Instagram

The operatives of the Sharia police also recently launched a clampdown on young men with stylish haircuts, in addition to banning mannequins at fashion shops.

Explaining the reason for the preferential treatment, a director at the board, Aliyu Kibiya, told Freedom Radio that it is against the tenets of Islam to publicly criticize a leader.

“Although we call on everybody in the society to do the right thing, but we make the call on case by case basis.

“It is against the tenets of Islam to mount the podium and call out leaders. There are ways to caution a leader without criticizing him in public,” Mr Kibiya said.

However, the commander-general of the board, Haroun Ibn-Sina, told the radio station that they also arrest the children of the rich.

Mr Ibn-Sina did not cite examples of the children of the rich arrested by Hisbah.

Hisbah board locks up Haruna

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Kano state Hisbah board locked up Haruna, a Kannywood actress, for allegedly uploading sexual content on her social media handles.

The accused person was initially arrested on Friday, August 20 by the surveillance department of Hisbah.

She was then detained in the custody of the Islamic police until early Monday, August 23 when she was brought before the Sharia court sitting in Sharada area of Kano state.

In a related development, Hibah criticised the bridal shower gown worn by Zahra Bayero, the wife of Yusuf Buhari, son of the Nigerian president.

Public affairs commentator weighs in on Hisbah's excesses

A public affairs analyst, Onikepo Braithwaite, accused Hisbah of not taking the non-Muslims in Kano and their fundamental rights into consideration nor the constitutional provisions, in issuing some of its directives.

She stated that northern Nigerian states that are implementing Sharia law have endorsed Islam, and favoured the faith over and above all others.

