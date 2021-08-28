BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saga, has continued to show his feelings for his co-star, Nini, with his words

The young man was heard telling Nini how much she impressed him with her appearance in her swimsuit

According to Saga, his mind almost crashed when he saw her, he also added that the other ladies looked like bags of rice

One of the couples on BBNaija Shine Ya Eye, show, Saga and Nini, have continued to give fans on social media what to talk about.

In a clip making the rounds, Saga who has been known to attach himself to Nini was heard talking to her about her appearance during their Friday Jacuzzi party.

According to Saga, his mind almost crashed when he saw Nini in her swimsuit. Not stopping there, the young man involved the other female housemates in their conversation.

Saga tells Nini that the other female housemates looked like bags of rice in their swimsuits. Photos: @tecnomobileng, @bigbronaija

Saga noted that he wasn’t as impressed when he saw the other ladies because they looked like bags of rice and bags of potatoes.

In his words:

“When you came out in this bikini, my mind almost crashed. When I saw other babes I was like ‘who are these ones?’ they looked like bags of rice and potatoes.”

Nigerians react to Saga’s conversation with Nini

After the clip of Saga’s conversation with Nini made the rounds on social media, internet users had mixed reactions to it. While some people found it amusing, others condemned Saga for putting the other ladies down.

Read some comments below:

Idyl_music:

“That's my comrade right there .”

Letsallbequeens:

“You don’t have to put other people down to hype me up.. Would’ve definitely corrected him there and then sha .”

Lammy_aje:

“Saga don loose focusat least he found love instead of 90million .”

Cindy_total_weightloss:

“Disgusting he said just use that word around me to describe other women and I will cancel you in my mind‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

_Thatlonewolf_:

“Edo girl she don tie this one .”

