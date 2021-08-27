American actor Tom Cruise lost his luggage in the UK where he was filming Mission Impossible 7

The entertainer's luggage was stolen in Birmingham alongside a BMW belonging to his bodyguard

Sources familiar with the incident said the theft infuriated the Hollywood actor

Mission Impossible actor and director Tom Cruise is counting losses after thieves made away with his luggage in the UK.

Tom Cruise's luggage was in his bodyguard's BMW when the vehicle was stolen. Photo: Birmingham Live.

Cruise, filming Mission Impossible 7 in the country, lost his possessions after a BMW belonging to his bodyguard was stolen.

According to The Independent, the vehicle was parked at a hotel when it went missing. A source who spoke about the incident said that the 59-year-old's security detail was left baffled after the theft.

Another source termed the incident an embarrassment to Cruise’s security team, adding that the movie star was infuriated.

“It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was mad, but not as mad as Tom!” the source said.

BMW recovered

The vehicle which went missing in Birmingham was later recovered since it had a tracking device. However, Cruise’s missing luggage was not found.

Police released a statement saying investigations into the matter were ongoing.

“We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The car was recovered a short time later,” the statement read.

Accord to the police, they are examining CCTV footage around the area the vehicle was recovered.

Tom Cruise repays kindness

Legit.ng recently reported that the movie star gave a UK family free ride in his helicopter after they graciously allowed him to land in their compound.

He was to land at a nearby airport, but it was closed.

His team approached Alison Webb's family, saying unnamed VIP would like to land in their compound.

They gladly obliged, not knowing the unnamed VIP was the Mission Impossible star.

Recounting the encounter with Cruise, Webb said she could hardly believe it.

“It turned out to be an incredible day. It was surreal, I still can't believe it happened,” she said.

