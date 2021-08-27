Many things can serve as major style inspirations and with the right eyes, they aren't so hard to spot.

While just about anyone can be a fashion content creator on social media, it takes a certain level of creative imagination to put out jaw-dropping contents that will leave people impressed and wanting more.

The blogger showed off impressive creativity.

Source: UGC

Well, this is certainly what fashion blogger, Nonye Udeogu (@thisthingcalledfashionn) possesses and a brief trip through her Instagram page will convince you.

With over 50,000 followers on Instagram, Udeogu is out here putting in the work and we love to see it!

Just recently, the fashionista showed that mother nature and other works of art shouldn't be the only thing people draw inspiration from.

Naira notes-inspired outfits

She shared a video in which she dressed like some naira notes.

For the N50 note, she rocked a blue and black checkered mini skirt suit. For the N100, she rocked a flower print lacey mini dress. The N200 note saw Udeogu slaying in a mini button-down camo dress.

For the N500 note, she paired a lilac longline blazer over a white slip mini dress and then for the final look which was N1000-inspired, she rocked a pleated mini dress.

Check out the video below:

