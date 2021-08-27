Femi Adesina is worried about the attitude of some Nigerians celebrating the country's setbacks in its fight against terrorism

The presidential spokesman says it is a concern that people gloat over the misfortunes of the military when they face challenges

Adesina also described the attack on a military facility recently in Kaduna as an attempt to embarrass the Buhari administration

FCT, Abuja - Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna was orchestrated to make the Buhari administration look bad.

Adesina made the claim in a post on his official Facebook page on Thursday, August 26.

Buhari's spokesman, Femi Adesina says a recent attack on a military facility was planned to embarrass the president. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“What really happened at the elite military academy? What was the intention? Simple. An attack on the soft underbelly of the forces of good.

“It was deliberate, contrived, orchestrated, all to make government look bad, and pump discouragement into the military at a time they were poised to make a decisive end of the security challenges.”

'It's evil, pure and simple'

Adesina also condemned those celebrating the attack on the military facility, saying such celebrations are evil.

He added:

“The news headlines, the slant of the stories, the analyses and discussions, all tended to paint a narrative of the humiliation of our military, the failure of government, and the fact that anarchy had been unleashed on the land.”

Nigerians respond to Adesina's claims

Some of the presidential media aide's followers also shared their opinion on his stance.

Chike Onwe wrote in the comment section:

“Beautiful piece. But your position on this matter rubs salt on an already festering wound. You should have deployed this robust intellectual energy to condemn that attack, empathise and state what government feels and plans to do about that unfortunate but avoidable attack.”

Okolo Oteri Eme wrote:

“Nigeria will win.”

Suraj Adewale Adejumo wrote:

“Many Nigerians have lost their humanity because of politics. May the Lord renew the right spirit within them.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued hours after the attack by NDA's spokesman, Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, and seen by Legit.ng, noted that two personnel were killed while one was abducted.

He said the academy in collaboration with sister agencies has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen.

The NDA vowed that the assailants will be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor says the attack likely had the support of an insider collaborator.

Irabor said the military will not rule out any possibility of a mole within its ranks in its ongoing investigation of the attack.

He also called on the cooperation of former senior officers in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

