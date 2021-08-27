The suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, may soon know his fate over alleged fraud

Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector-General Police has submitted the report of the investigative panel on Kyari to IGP Baba

Kyari had on Thursday, August 26, resurfaced on Facebook some weeks after a self-imposed social media leave

FCT, Abuja - The submission of the report of the probe panel investigating Abba Kyari to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, might have sent a strong message to the embattled officer.

The Punch reports that Kyari, who was head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) before his suspension, deleted his latest Facebook post hours after IGP Baba received the report.

Abba Kyari has deleted a fresh message he posted on Facebook on Thursday, August 26.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Kyari was indicted in a $1.1m internet scam allegedly carried out by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

According to the report, after a three-week break, Kyari had on Thursday, August 26, resumed on social media. Before this, his last Facebook post was on August 4, 2021, which he had deleted almost immediately and disappeared from the Blueville.

Probe panel submits report to IGP

The IGP had on August 2, constituted the Special Investigation Panel headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, to probe the allegations.

DIG Egbunike on Thursday, August 26, submitted his findings which he said is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent and exhaustive investigative process.

He revealed that the report contained the case file of the probe, evidence and findings as well as testimonies from Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.

