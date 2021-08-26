Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), has returned to social media despite his probe by the police

The police officer was indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in a $1.1m internet scam involving Hushpuppi

Kyari, a former IRT boss had appeared before the investigative panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba

FCT, Abuja - The embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, on Thursday, August 26, resumed on social media after weeks of leave following the probe of his alleged involvement in a $1.1m internet scam allegedly perpetrated by Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi and four others.

The Punch reports that Kyari, who was suspended as the head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), disappeared from social media following the outrage against his Facebook post on August 4, 2021, which he later deleted.

Legit.ng gathered that the Borno state indigene took to his verified Facebook page with over 450,000 followers on Thursday, August 26.

According to the report, Kyari shared a 21-second hilarious TikTok video posted by one Sanda Tobacco wherein a cart pusher was videoed displaying some roller skating skills while the videographer laughingly said the cart pusher “is very crazy wallahi!”.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had alleged that Hushpuppi contracted the services of Kyari after a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Vincent allegedly threatened to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

Kyari had taken to Facebook on July 29, 2021, to chronicle his denial against the allegations but he later deleted the post after series of editing and tweaking.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Panel headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, to probe the allegations.

PSC sets up a new panel to probe suspended DCP over FBI indictment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the investigation into the indictment of the embattled DCP Abba Kyari, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FIB), took another twist on Thursday, August 19.

It was reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has set up an in-house panel to study in detail available documents related to the suspended police senior officer.

The panel is expected to examine the facts of the allegations as contained in the FBI indictment and look at the extant rules to keep abreast of the matter.

