American rapper and businessman, Diddy, in a video, said Richard Mille watches are not that 'hot' as many people might believe

The successful rapper said he has three of the famous watches, but he has never donned any of them

The business mogul also urged black men to buy houses and properties instead of the luxury watch

Legendary rapper P Diddy, born Sean John Combs, has shared his thoughts on the famous Richard Mille watch, which has lately become a symbol of wealth.

P Diddy says people can do better with their money than buying the watch. Photo: @diddy

The rapper believes people can use their money on more valuable stuff as the watch is actually ugly.

According to a video of the rapper that The Shade Room shared on Instagram, Diddy could be seen giving his opinion on the watch and why it is not as hot.

The Coming Home hitmaker started by noting that he is not a hater but had to address how people have the wrong perception of Richard Mille.

Diddy noted the watch is not as 'hot', adding he has three of them, but he has never worn them.

"It's not hot, I have like two or three, I never pull them out, they are ugly. I don't even know Richard Mille," he said.

He urged black men to save their money and buy houses or get property instead of the watch.

From The ShadeRoom's post, many seemed to agree with him while others questioned why he is dissing the watch while owning three.

Here are some of the reactions:

@jacobyork said:

"I agree… thank you!"

@kunleremiofficial said:

"When a business mogul/influencer tells you the truth."

@lahshawty__ said:

"That’s not in my tax bracket so ima hush."

@_1rondo said:

"If you missed the last part it was “save your money and go buy a house.”

@kylakeaunza said:

"He aint lie and he got money for one lmao."

"Finally, somebody just doesn’t think sh** sweet cause they got money."

African stars such as Diamond Platnumz and Trevor Noah are some of the celebs from the continent known to own such watches.

Diddy pays rent for families

In December 2020, the mogul decided to change the lives of some Florida residents who may have otherwise been at risk of losing their homes.

Legit.ng has learnt Diddy on Tuesday, December 29, while at an event dubbed House of Wings announced his Sean Combs Foundation would be giving a grant to a local organisation that will help 175 families in the area to pay rent during the pandemic.

Additionally, the Grammy-winning artiste also provided monetary assistance through gift cards and direct cash.

He also donated much-needed essentials, including personal hygiene products.

