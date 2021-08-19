DCP Abba Kyari is set to face a new panel set up by the Police Service Commission (PSC) over his indictment by the FBI

Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC spokesman, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, August 19

According to the PSC, the panel would examine the facts of the allegations as contained in the FBI indictment of Kyari

FCT, Abuja - The investigation into the indictment of the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FIB), took another twist on Thursday, August 19.

The Punch reports that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has set up an in-house panel to study in detail available documents related to the suspended police senior officer.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has set up a new panel to probe Abba Kyari. Credit: Abba Kyari.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the panel is expected to examine the facts of the allegations as contained in the FBI indictment and also look at the extant rules as a means of keeping abreast of the matter.

The PSC said that panel would exist pending the submission of the report by the Special Investigation Panel earlier set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari was indicted by FBI in $1.1 million Internet scam

Kyari, who was formerly head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was indicted by the FBI in a $1.1 million Internet scam allegedly carried out by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, commonly known as Hushpuppi and four others.

Vanguard also reports that the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, August 19, titled, ‘PSC waits for Abba Kyari report, sets up in-house panel,’ explained that the panel is headed by the director, department of police discipline in the commission, Tijani Mohammed.

It explained that the panel would gather and document relevant information on DCP Abba Kyari in view of his disciplinary matter and analyze the information gathered and make appropriate recommendation/s to the commission.

The statement read:

“The report of the in-house panel is expected to assist the commission take an informed decision when the investigative panel report is submitted for the commission’s consideration."

Police says NPF special investigation panel yet to submit report on Abba Kyari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) announced that the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the FBI, being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP), is still ongoing.

It was reported that a statement issued by police spokesman, Frank Mba and seen by Legit.ng, made this known on Tuesday, August 17.

Some reports earlier in the day had claimed the report of the panel was already out prompting some Nigerians who asked police authorities to make the details public.

