Paramedic Abubakari Mubarik was transporting a patient with internal bleeding and on blood transfusion to the Wa Regional Hospital

The ambulance in which he was carrying the patient broke down on the muddy Gwollu-Han road

The selfless health worker got down from the wheels to fix the vehicle despite not having deep knowledge of the fault

Abubakari Mubarik, an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) at Gwollu in Sissala East District in the Upper West Region, has helped save the life of a patient.

Whilst transporting the patient who had internal bleeding and was on blood transfusion to the Wa Regional Hospital, the ambulance developed a fault in the middle of the journey, nearly costing the patient's life.

Without any deep knowledge of the fault, Mubarik decided to fix the problem to continue with the journey.

Saving the day

Mubarak and his colleague, Darison were unable to reach their regional director to request the nearest ambulance to their rescue.

The Gwollu-Han road, which now serves as the linkage between Ghana and Burkina Faso after rains washed away the major routes weeks ago, is in a terrible state.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Mubarak can be seen fixing the ambulance in the mud as he was determined to help save the woman’s life.

Recounting the incident

The duo eventually succeeded in fixing the vehicle halfway and continued the journey to the Wa Regional Hospital. The woman was taken to the destination facility and was responding to treatment.

"We were transporting a patient with internal bleeding, who was on a blood transfusion from Gwollu hospital to Wa regional hospital. [But] due to the bad nature of Gwollu to Han road and stacked big trucks in the middle of the road, the down plate that protects the oil base almost removed and it was obstructing the movement of the ambulance which we couldn’t run on, and could not even speed 20km/h," said 3news.com, quoting Mubarak.

Mubarak and Darison stopped in the middle of the rain to fix it.

He added:

"Thanks to the Most High after halfway fixing the problem, we got to the Wa Regional hospital in 2 hours time with the patient alive."

