Recently on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show, the Head of House, Liquorose, aired her grievances about her choice of Deputy HOH, Saga, in a discussion with Whitemoney.

Liquorose appears to have regretted her decision of choosing Saga as her deputy and complained about him not being as involved and always shutting himself away in the HOH room.

The young lady was also displeased that Saga continued to counter or reject her opinions in the presence of the other housemates, thereby making her look stupid.

Liquorose took her complaints to Whitemoney who then advised her on how to handle the situation.

According to him, when Liquourose notices that the housemates are not paying attention to her when she is speaking, then she should keep quiet for them to notice their wrongdoing.

Whitemoney also said the HOH was probably feeling stressed with the position because her deputy was not strong in backing her up.

The young man then advised her to talk to Saga and make him understand his responsibilities as her deputy because Liquorose is a woman and some people might want to undermine her authority because of it.

See the video below:

Fans react to Whitemoney’s advice

Internet users had different things to say about Whitemoney teaching Liquorose how to handle the situation.

While some people were impressed, others said he was doing too much. Read some of their comments below:

Primrosedodo:

“Nice one wise money she needed to hear this.”

Noggra_:

“No o...Sheybi they all said Pere was strict during his reign, make she enjoy.”

Amy__dollars:

“For Saga that dhoh is for him to be with nini in the longue nothing else.”

Allencuzzi:

“When PERE was a firm leader they complained..Now they have one who they can do any how and she is not ok with it.They dont even listen.It just shows how people take people for granted based on their weaknesses.”

Dope_tessy:

“This guy talks too much, he just was to be in charge of everything haba.”

Efe_menawills:

“White money becoming the male version of Arin always dishing advise. ITK.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit