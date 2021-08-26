Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Princess explained that she’s loyal to Whitemoney and that’s why she couldn’t take over the kitchen duties from him

The taxi driver said Pere wanted to cause a strain in her relationship with Whitemoney when he asked her to take over from him in the kitchen

While noting Pere could have addressed the kitchen monopoly in a different way, Princess said the 35-year-old sees Whitemoney as a serious competition

Evicted BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye housemate Princess has revealed that she’s very loyal to Whitemoney as a friend, and that was why she didn’t yield to Pere’s advice when he suggested for her to take over the kitchen duties from the 29-year-old.

Legit.ng reported that during Pere’s reign as the head of house, he wasn’t cool with the kitchen monopoly, such that he vowed to stop Whitemoney, who is known for always doing the cooking, from preparing food for everyone.

As part of his strategy to knock Whitemoney off the kitchen, Pere approached Princess and told her Whitemoney was using cooking as his strategy to remain in the Shine Ya Eye house, and because of that, it would be a smart thing for her to take over the kitchen duties from him.

But sadly for Pere, Princess declined his request, saying she came to the show to have proper rest and she could only assist if need be.

The 30-year-old, however, told Pere that Whitemoney was doing well in the kitchen and he wasn’t restricting any other housemate from taking over from him.

Speaking about the issue in an interview with Legit.ng, Princess said she deduced that Pere attempted to turn her against Whitemoney with the kitchen drama, adding that the 35-year-old saw the Enugu indigene as a major competition for him.

Princess stated:

“Whitemoney is my friend, I’m a loyal friend. I saw Pere trying to hit two heads together. If I had taken over the kitchen, it would have affected my relationship with Whitemoney and he’s my guy, so I had to turn it down.”

When asked if Pere had acted well to address the kitchen monopoly, Princess explained that he could have done it in other ways.

Her words:

“I don’t think Pere did the right thing by banning Whitemoney from the kitchen. It’s okay to see that this person is a competition to you, I just think there are other ways he could have done it. Even though he wanted to ban him from the kitchen, I felt he could have had a conversation with him, he didn’t tell the guy about his plans to ban him. Pere just called a meeting and he just told the guy straight up.”

