Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Arin was the second female who was evicted from the season 6 show

Arin talked about some of the housemates and she disclosed that Pere knows how she feels about him and they would fight a lot if they were friends

In an interview with Legit.ng, the ex-housemate talked about her time in the house and how her piercings do not hinder her from doing anything

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Arin was seen in the house as very argumentative, but it doesn't bother her because that is her personality.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, she talks about how she doesn't just let things go, her time on the show and the 17 piercings that made her famous.

Arin's personality

According to Arin when people say things around her or to her, she needs to know where they are coming from.

She doesn't know how to have conversations just on the surface as she likes to have deep ones, thereby knowing thoughts processes.

Arin thinks that she probably comes off as argumentative because she will always express her opinions.

Arin had a thing for Boma?

Arin revealed that even though she would not date Boma, she would smash Boma and they flirted and made sexual jokes in the house.

She however noted that they were just mildly attracted to each other and it was nothing serious as nothing would happen outside the house.

Whitemoney's kitchen strategy

The reality star admitted that Whitemoney played a strategy with cleaning and cooking in the kitchen, but it did not bother her.

According to her, Pere is a chaotic person whose strategy is to cause confusion and arguments in the house.

Arin also disclosed that even though she is rooting for her friends to win, all roads lead to Whitemoney going home with the N90m grand prize.

On the housemates making the show all about Whitemoney and making the show easy for him, Arin says it only looks that way even though it is not true.

According to her, when Whitemoney wasn't cooking or suggesting activities, he became quiet and stayed on his own. His significance in the kitchen made it look like he was at the forefront.

Her many piercings

Arin reiterated again that she has 17 piercings and expressed the desire to pierce her chest area.

According to the creative, it is not painful and the one on her tongue does not stop her from eating or using her mouth to full capacity.

On if her piercings prevent her from entering banks because of electronic doors, Arin disclosed that her rings are titanium and nothing goes off when she attempts to enter the bank.

What fans should remember

Arin wants to be remembered for being authentic and coming off as everything she said that she was before she got on the show.

Watch the interview below:

Arin talks about BBNaija slumbook

In a conversation with Yerins, Arin revealed that she had been a big fan of the show and it was amazing how she ended up on it.

According to the housemate, she was 13 when the first season of the BBNaija show premiered and it had the show's host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as a contestant on it.

Arin disclosed that she tore off pages that had the housemates from a magazine and attached them to her slumbook, thereby documenting it.

