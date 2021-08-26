Tiwa Savage has received an overwhelming show of love and support from colleagues in the industry following the release of her Water and Garri EP

Nollywood’s Ini Edo shared a video on her page in which she was spotted singing and dancing passionately to a song from the project

Ini hailed the music star for the efforts on the song while noting that it is her favourite track on the project

Singer Tiwa Savage recently released her much-anticipated Water and Garri EP to the delight of fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Among those who appear to be enjoying the project is Nollywood’s Ini Edo, and she wasted no time in filming a video of herself enjoying her favourite track.

Actress Ini Edo passionately enjoys Tiwa Savage's new song in video. Photo: @iniedo/@brandy

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood diva in the clip shared on her official Instagram page was seen singing and dancing passionately to Somebody’s Son, a track off the EP that features international songstress, Brandy.

According to Ini, she has been stuck on a particular track since she jumped on the EP. She wrote:

"Stuck on this one day track from the Queen @tiwasavage with my all-time fave @brandy.. madddddtttt"

See her post below:

Tiwa Savage, others react

Singer Tiwa Savage was among those who reacted in Ini’s comment section.

She wrote:

"I love you."

Read more comments below:

tolubally said:

"Somebody’s son is bae ❤️❤️ patiently waiting."

mimiluv247 said:

"Ini fine ohhh no bi small."

onyecheelizabeth said:

"Definitely somebody son go love you one day."

_princessvicky53_ said:

"Ever young chai, I love you forever."

