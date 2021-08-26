The sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra will not work in Imo state according to Governor Uzodimma

The Imo governor argued that only constituted authority like his government can give order on when people can stay away from their work

Going further, Uzodimma said the people cannot afford to sit at home idle and allow hunger to ravage the state

The idea that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)'s sit-at-home order will work in Imo state has been rubbished by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Uzodimma made this known when he spoke with State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, The Nation Newspaper reports.

Governor Uzodimma says IPOB has no power over Imo people. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

He said only a constituted authority can give order such an order and the people would obey, The Cable added.

Uzodimma said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Even the people on their own called off the sit-at-home order. In Imo State, it is not being observed. People are doing their businesses.

“Most people in Imo are business men and women who depend on their daily activities and income to feed their families. So, they cannot afford to sit at home idle and allow hunger to ravage the state.”

Imo state grounded as residents observe sit-at-home order

Meanwhile, the ever-bubbling Owerri streets were virtually empty on Monday, August 23, as residents stayed indoors across the southeast state of Imo.

Commercial vehicles to convey women to markets were nowhere to be found while school children who began their junior West African examinations were stranded as they could not get vehicles to convey them to schools.

However, by noon, the situation had started loosening up as some commercial vehicles were seen plying their trade, but banks and commercial centres still remained shut.

IPOB in crisis?

Meanwhile, there is apprehension within the ranks of the proscribed IPOB following the leadership vacuum created by the absence of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a recent newspaper report, Kanu’s continued detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) has caused a seeming leadership crisis in the organization.

Kanu was said to be fully in control and members, deputies and assistants took orders directly from him or his broadcasts on Radio Biafra, but with his detention, the direct-order link is said to be totally missing and members are now said to rely solely on messages passed through his lawyer.

Source: Legit.ng