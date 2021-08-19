Ernest Khalimov's biography: is the man behind the GigaChad meme real?

Ernest Khalimov is a fitness model and bodybuilder, best known as the man behind the GigaChad meme. His popularity rose after appearing on the Sleek'N'Tears project as a model with a perfectly shaped jawline and a muscular body.

The model does not have an active social media presence. The question that people keep asking is whether he is a real person or a digital creation. Find out all about the fitness model in his bio below.

Ernest Khalimov's biography

The bodybuilder was born on March 1, 1969, in Russia. As of 2021, Ernest Khalimov's age is 52.

What ethnicity is Ernest Khalimov?

The model is of white ethnicity.

Is Ernest Khalimov photoshopped?

Is Ernest Khalimov real? It is not confirmed whether he is a real person or is a creation inspired by someone who exists in real life. There are factors that support both sides of the divide, hence making it tricky to establish whether or not he is real.

Ernest's popularity grew after being featured as a model in the Sleek'N'Tears art project, created by the Russian photographer Krista Sudmalis. The art project, which focuses on iconic male beauty, had five main models, one of them being GigaChad.

After Ernest Khalimov's memes went viral in 2017, many people across social media platforms started speculating that he is not a real person but a digital creation. The model appeared too perfect to be true, with a perfectly chiselled jawline, muscles, and exceptionally tall. He is seen as one who has it all when it comes to male attractiveness.

Some people claimed that Krista photoshopped Artur Farad, her boyfriend, into GigaChad. GigaChad's photos are taken and released by Krista, which supports the theory that he is indeed a creation of hers. Since Ernest himself is not active on social media platforms, it is hard to tell whether he is a real person or not.

However, some support the idea that Khalimov is a real person. Some photos have been released that seem to portray him in real life, and he appears as an actual person.

Ernest Khalimov without photoshop

Being unsure of whether the model is a real person or not, it is quite difficult to establish how Ernest Khalimov unphotoshopped looks like.

How tall is Ernest Khalimov?

Ernest Khalimov's height is 6 feet and 8 inches (203.2 cm). He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a masculine body structure.

Is Ernest Khalimov alive?

GigaChad is still alive and active. There were rumours in 2021 that he was involved in a car accident that took his life, but those were false rumours.

Ernest Khalimov is a fitness model and bodybuilder, well known as the man behind GigaChad memes.

