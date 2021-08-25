Fans and Colleagues Celebrate With Veteran Singer Tony Tetuila as He Turns New Age
- Popular Nigerian singer, Tony Tetuila has taken to social media with a heart full of gratitude as he clocks a new age
- The singer shared photos on his page, one of which he was spotted rocking a blonde coloured hair
- Fans and colleagues of the singer took to the comment section with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes
Popular veteran singer, Tony Tetuila turned a new age recently and he announced and celebrated on social media.
In a celebratory mood, the veteran entertainer took to his Instagram page with a photo of himself where he rocked a blonde look.
Just like a lot of people, celebrity or not, Tetuila gave God all the glory and thanked God for the gift of life.
The singer wrote:
"It's my birthday again thank you GOD for the gift of life I give you all glory."
In another post, where he also expressed gratitude to his maker, Tony Tetuila shared an adorable throwback photo of himself as a baby.
"It's my birthday thank you GOD for the gift of life I will always praise your name."
Nigerians celebrate with Tony Tetuila
Dayochino:
"Happy birthday egbon mi."
Ruggedybaba:
"Happy birthday my brother from another mother."
Fazealone:
"Happy birthday Tetuuuuuuuu!!! Jah bless your new age."
Mr_realgram:
"Hbd legend."
Bouquiunstoppable:
"Happy birthday fam."
Seyi.sodimu:
"Happy birthday Legend @tonytetuilaofficial May god continue to bless and keep you."
Princesimmy:
"Happy birthday to you brotherly, wishing you all the best life has to offer.?"
lktalaye:
"Happy birthday to the king. llnp boss more blessing."
