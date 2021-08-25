Popular Nigerian singer, Tony Tetuila has taken to social media with a heart full of gratitude as he clocks a new age

The singer shared photos on his page, one of which he was spotted rocking a blonde coloured hair

Fans and colleagues of the singer took to the comment section with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes

Popular veteran singer, Tony Tetuila turned a new age recently and he announced and celebrated on social media.

In a celebratory mood, the veteran entertainer took to his Instagram page with a photo of himself where he rocked a blonde look.

Just like a lot of people, celebrity or not, Tetuila gave God all the glory and thanked God for the gift of life.

The singer wrote:

"It's my birthday again thank you GOD for the gift of life I give you all glory."

In another post, where he also expressed gratitude to his maker, Tony Tetuila shared an adorable throwback photo of himself as a baby.

"It's my birthday thank you GOD for the gift of life I will always praise your name."

Nigerians celebrate with Tony Tetuila

Dayochino:

"Happy birthday egbon mi."

Ruggedybaba:

"Happy birthday my brother from another mother."

Fazealone:

"Happy birthday Tetuuuuuuuu!!! Jah bless your new age."

Mr_realgram:

"Hbd legend."

Bouquiunstoppable:

"Happy birthday fam."

Seyi.sodimu:

"Happy birthday Legend @tonytetuilaofficial May god continue to bless and keep you."

Princesimmy:

"Happy birthday to you brotherly, wishing you all the best life has to offer.?"

lktalaye:

"Happy birthday to the king. llnp boss more blessing."

