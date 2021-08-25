Fans and Colleagues Celebrate With Veteran Singer Tony Tetuila as He Turns New Age
Fans and Colleagues Celebrate With Veteran Singer Tony Tetuila as He Turns New Age

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Popular Nigerian singer, Tony Tetuila has taken to social media with a heart full of gratitude as he clocks a new age
  • The singer shared photos on his page, one of which he was spotted rocking a blonde coloured hair
  • Fans and colleagues of the singer took to the comment section with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes

Popular veteran singer, Tony Tetuila turned a new age recently and he announced and celebrated on social media.

In a celebratory mood, the veteran entertainer took to his Instagram page with a photo of himself where he rocked a blonde look.

Tomny Tetuila celebrates birthday
Tony Tetuila celebrates birthday on social media Photo credit: @tonytetuilaofficial
Source: Instagram

Just like a lot of people, celebrity or not, Tetuila gave God all the glory and thanked God for the gift of life.

The singer wrote:

"It's my birthday again thank you GOD for the gift of life I give you all glory."

See post below:

In another post, where he also expressed gratitude to his maker, Tony Tetuila shared an adorable throwback photo of himself as a baby.

"It's my birthday thank you GOD for the gift of life I will always praise your name."

See post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Tony Tetuila

Dayochino:

"Happy birthday egbon mi."

Ruggedybaba:

"Happy birthday my brother from another mother."

Fazealone:

"Happy birthday Tetuuuuuuuu!!! Jah bless your new age."

Mr_realgram:

"Hbd legend."

Bouquiunstoppable:

"Happy birthday fam."

Seyi.sodimu:

"Happy birthday Legend @tonytetuilaofficial May god continue to bless and keep you."

Princesimmy:

"Happy birthday to you brotherly, wishing you all the best life has to offer.?"

lktalaye:

"Happy birthday to the king. llnp boss more blessing."

Source: Legit

