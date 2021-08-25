The BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes season has witnessed its fair share of painful evictions and a voluntary withdrawal

However, even though the housemates have left the house, it doesn’t mean the journey has come to an end for them

Legit.ng has compiled some photos and videos showing what Yerins, Arin, Niyi among others are doing with their newfound fame

Like every season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show, housemates eventually get evicted from the house even when most hope to stay till the very end.

The Shine Ya Eyes edition witnessed the first eviction of the season some weeks ago when Yerins, Beatrice and Niyi were ousted out of the show to the surprise of many.

Life after eviction: Ex-Shine Ya Eyes stars have been up and about. Photo: @officialprincess_francis/@yerinsabraham/@thearinolao

Source: Instagram

The week that followed saw the eviction of Arin, Princess and the heartbreaking withdrawal of new housemate, Kayvee.

Well, while the journey has come to an end for them in the BBNaija house, it is only the beginning of a new phase of their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

As expected, life before the house has taken a drastic change for the ex-housemates as they are now the latest crop of celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng paid a visit to their individual social media pages and it is interesting that the Shine Ya Eyes stars have already hit the ground running.

Check out photos, videos of Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice among others below:

1. Yerins the polymath bags his first endorsement deal

2. Arin visits some of the sponsors of the reality show

3. Niyi features in a skit alongside comedian The Cute Abiola

4. Beatrice celebrates 100k fans on Instagram

5. Princess reunites with Yerins

Whitemoney talks about his attractions for Maria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Whitemoney opened up about what he thought concerning Maria.

According to the much-loved Shine Ya Eyes star, Maria is a smart woman capable of running a home and assets.

The young man maintained that he wasn't physically attracted to her but stated that he believes she is a good leader.

In his words:

"I'm attracted to Maria’s personality, not her physical attributes…and I can’t sleep on Maria’s Bed. She’s someone I can marry to take care of my assets and children. She’s a good leader too."

Source: Legit Newspaper