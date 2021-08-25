A video has shown the moment kind people saved a pregnant cat that was about to fall off a building

With a blanket held at each edge by two men, the cat was able to have a safe fall from where it struggled to maintain balance

Many people who saw the video commended the men as they said they indeed did well in caring for the animal

A short video has shown how some men rescued a cat from falling to its death in Dubai. To achieve that, they had to form a soft landing with a blanket.

The cat was at the edge of a closed window as it struggled hard for something to hold. Seeing that people were down and ready to save it, the cat let go.

The video has generated massive reactions on social media. Photo source: @islam

A cushioned fall

The animal fell right in the middle of the cloth pad two men were holding to give the pet a cushioned fall.

After landing safely, one of the rescuers gave the car some pelting. The video has since generated massive comments on social media.

The News Glory reports that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, congratulated those who rescued the cat as he reshared the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

pal.sy1948 said:

"They could actually fall from over 200 feet and survive, idk about pregnant cats tho, the cat looked drunk too so good job saving it."

girl_stuff_id said:

"We see peace, kindness."

aldoesiva said:

"The cat waiting you in Jannah."

rizky_survive.star said:

"Thank you so much for caring for the beautiful cat."

A giant turtle saved

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Aderemi Adegbite, saved a turtle from people who were trying to hack it and make the animal food.

Taking to his Facebook page on Thursday, August 19, the man revealed that he rescued the turtle from people in Iwaya/Makoko area of Lagos state.

Aderemi added that he will be donating the turtle to any aqua concern organisation as he gave its measurement as 80.1 by 60.96 centimetres.

Source: Legit