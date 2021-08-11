Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo’s baby daddy, Bobby Maris, and controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, recently traded words on social media

It all started when Maris disagreed with Freeze on his take about the connection between slavery and Christianity

Daddy Freeze fired back as expected and this led to Bobby explaining his point and backing them up with Bible passages

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze and actress Uche Ogbodo’s baby daddy, Bobby Maris, recently had reason to trade words on social media over Christianity and its teachings.

It started when Freeze made a post warning Christians to be wary of the teachings they followed because the idea of Jesus that so many people had was sold to them by slave masters to manipulate Africans.

Freeze explained further that when an African man loves his wife the way Christ loved the church, he is expecting slavery from her.

Bobby Maris and Daddy Freeze exchange words as they argue about the bible's teachings. Photos: @daddyfreeze, @bobbymaris

Bobby Maris reacted to Freeze’s post by disagreeing with him and telling him not to deceive people because the church never supported slavery.

See the post below:

Freeze slams Bobby Marris

In a subsequent post, Freeze slammed Maris by saying his take was a ‘violent opposition to intelligence and an insult to rational thinking’.

He also advised the young man to use his smart phone well by researching history. Freeze also quoted bible verses that mentioned slaves and how they were to obey their earthly masters.

See the post below:

Bobby Marris replies to Daddy Freeze

Obviously not the one to back down, Maris took to his own page to react to the media personality’s post by giving a lengthy take backed with verses from the bible.

Excerpts from his post reads:

“To defend what you said, you referenced Ephesians 5:25 which says husbands should love their wives just as Christ loves the church. You said that it is not the Christ that laid down his life, but a god born out of manipulative ideologies, your slave masters indoctrinated in us. So, as a result of this when an African husband loves his wife as Jesus did, what he expects from her is slavery.

"Firstly Freeze, the person that wrote this verse is Paul, not the slave masters. Therefore using a verse written by another person to defend your notion of slave masters is a misnomer. No one is also preaching that we become slaves Freeze.”

See his posts below:

Mixed reactions from fans

After Maris shared his take on the issue, a number of internet users seemed unsure of how to react to it. A few others however praised him for expressing himself while giving scriptural backing.

Read what they had to say below:

Ladydorc:

"God bless you sir ...Daddy Freeze is an author of confusion."

Becca_collectionzz:

"You’re so smart sir ..absolutely."

Feyi_ewaola:

"Increase the volume bro️️️️, people at the back needs to hear this great message And i kept reading over and over again."

Xtianajacob:

"Is the scriptural back up for me."

Amakatina751:

"Nice one Bob."

Interesting.

