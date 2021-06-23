Two new mums who couldn't pay their hospital bills after giving birth through Caesarean section have been helped by a foundation

Givers Supportive Foundation cleared the N700,000 bills that kept the woman in the hospital for over two months after giving birth

The women went down on their knees and appreciated the foundation while tears of joy flowed freely in the hospital ward

A heartwarming video has emerged on social media in which two Nigerian women couldn't control their outburst of emotion after a foundation helped them in paying their hospital bills.

In the hospital ward, the two mothers who carried their babies in their hands were told that Givers Supportive Foundation (GSF) would be clearing the bills.

Tears of joy flow freely

The women immediately went down on their knees after hearing the good news and tears of joy flowed freely. They couldn't stop appreciating the kind gesture.

They have been in the hospital for over two months because they couldn't clear their bills after delivering their babies through Caesarean section.

GSF expressed gratitude to Good Samaritans for their help and support.

The foundation's statement read in part:

"We appreciate you all for your help and support, God bless you.

"In Givers Supportive Foundation, we will keep doing our best in helping the less privilege, most especially the sick people and the extremely poor.

"It is more blessed to give than to receive, Givers never lack."

Social media reacts

Nigerians on Instagram soon flooded the comment section of the post to commend the foundation, while some others indicated an interest in supporting the mothers.

@smtbabystore said:

"I will like to support them with baby wears if they're within offa."

@portable_lefty101 commented:

Oluwaseun, God bless you more

@mummy_doubleb said:

"May God bless the giver."

@temitope_salawu wrote:

"God bless you."

