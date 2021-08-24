There is no doubt that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is going through one of its worst times since its creation

The opposition party is finding it very hard to control its centre after the suspension of its national chairman, Uche Secondus

Added to this, two deputy chairmen, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi and Senator Suleiman Nazif are contending for their superior's seat

The restraining order of a Rivers state high court on the membership and national chairmanship of Prince Uche Secondus has opened a can of worms for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Nation reported that there was confusion at the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja on Tuesday, August 24, as the opposition party was split into two rival factions.

Both deputy chairmen are striving for Secondus' seat (Photo: PDP)

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the factions were led by the deputy national chairman (south), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, and his northern counterpart Senator Suleiman Nazif both of whom are laying claims to Secondus' office.

Secondus finally speaks on his suspension by court, reveals his next action

Meanwhile, hours after his suspension as the national chairman of the PDP by a Rivers high court, Secondus had finally reacted.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The embattled chairman said he is not afraid of the court injunction barring him from parading himself as chairman of the opposition party.

Legit.ng gathered that Secondus's media adviser, Ike Abonyi, told the newspaper in a WhatsApp message late night on Monday, August 23, that his principal would defend himself in court.

Abonyi said:

“The media office of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been inundated with calls from media houses on a press statement sent to newsrooms by one Kelvin Ebiri, special assistant, media to the Rivers state governor, Bar Nyesom Wike announcing that court restrains Secondus from parading himself as national chairman, member of the PDP.

“If Secondus and the party are taken to court, they will defend themselves. The PDP and Secondus are not afraid of court. This party is a child of history, owned by Nigerians, bigger than any individual or group, including desperadoes.”

Secondus was suspended as the national chairman of the PDP on Monday, August 23.

Source: Legit