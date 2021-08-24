Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo carved a space for himself in the heart of Nigerians with his smooth and melodious voice.

The singer has successfully established himself as the one to call on in the matters of love, especially weddings.

The different clips and photos of happy and content couples vibing to his voice and songs on their big day is all the proof you need that Timi Dakolo was made to celebrate love.

Another responsibility he has been saddled with is showing up for couples who want to go the extra mile to put a smile on their lover's face.

Timi Dakolo has been summoned on different occasions to sing on wedding anniversaries, at receptions, birthdays, as a wedding gift and recently, pre-wedding package.

Legit.ng puts together some of the many moments Timi Dakolo has been sent on errands of love.

Timi Dakolo likes to surprise lovers Photo credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Pre-wedding surprise

It's not uncommon to pull a big surprise on a loved one on their birthday, anniversary or during weddings, but a young man levelled up.

He hired Timi Dakolo to serenade his bride-to-be during their pre-wedding shoot.

2. Special wedding gift

For some brides who are suckers for love and are in turn big fans of Timi Dakolo, not having him at their wedding is enough reason to be sad.

A new bride got a special wedding gift when her hubby hired Timi Dakolo to sing to her in their home.

3. Hired for wedding anniversary

What better way to show your wife of 15 years that you are still in love with her like day one if not to call on Cupid's messenger to serenade her with his sweet voice?

4. Timi Dakolo performs for free at 8 weddings

Sometimes, Timi Dakolo just likes to give a free show and we can tell you that by the look of surprise and wide smiles on the faces of the couple, it is worth it.

November 2020, the Iyawo Mi crooner turned up unannounced at various wedding venues and offered free musical services.

5. Presidential affair

Even the presidency knows Timi Dakolo is the ideal messenger of love to call upon as their son, Yusuf married the love of his life, Zahra in a big ceremony.

6. The ideal wedding guy

Every wedding Timi Dakolo shows up at instantly becomes a beautiful fairytale putting a smile on everyone's faces and having some wish they had such a moment.

Friends surprise Timi Dakolo

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, is known for springing up surprises and honouring invitations of spouses just to make their partners happy.

The father of three turned 40 on January 20, and he was celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media.

Close friends of the superstar decided to pull a surprise birthday dinner on him on Sunday, February 28.

The Iyawo Mi crooner was stunned for a few minutes before he gained composure and moved excitedly into the beautiful space which had balloons and pictures of him on the wall.

Source: Legit.ng