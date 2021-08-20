Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Ado Bayero have finally become man and wife as they recently tied the knots

The beautiful couple were spotted on social media looking radiant in their wedding outfits as they were surrounded by their lovely guests

Dignitaries like the vice-president Yemi Osinbajo was also spotted at the wedding ceremony in Kano state

The wedding between President Muhammadu Buhari's son Yusuf and Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero's daughter Zahra is today, Friday, August 20.

As expected, videos and photos of dignitaries, family members, and friends are being shared on social media.

Yusuf Buhari's wedding in Kano state. Photos: @thexyzwedding

Source: Instagram

1. The wedding invite

Before anyone can get into the wedding ceremony, they have to be invited by the president or the Emir with the beautiful invitation below.

2. The latest couple in town

A lovely photo of the couple sitting on their beautifully decorated platform was spotted.

3. The full look of the bride

Zahra was the focus of attention as both photographers and her friends tried to capture her lovely look.

4. Here comes the bride

Zahra was surrounded by her friends who were dressed beautifully as she made a grand entrance into her wedding hall where hundreds of guests were waiting to see her marry her lover.

5. Friends of the bride were well-represented

Donned in lovely adire-print with caps to match, Zahra's friends did not disappoint.

6. Osinbajo arrives Kano

Nigerians congratulate the new couple

cherryvibe123:

"Congratulations."

ayshapretty8:

"Masha Allah."

sadiyyahaleematus:

"Mashaa Allah ❤️❤️ The bride of d day."

whiteswanktg:

"May God continue to Grace them.Amen."

Zahra Ado Bayero's henna party

The party saw members of both families gathered at the henna ceremony, including her uncle Sarkin Kano.

In a video spotted online, friends of the bride were spotted looking lovely as they sat on the mat while waiting for the party to get started.

Yusuf Buhari's bride struck a pose with the Sarkin Kano. Her friends and some family members were donned in matching outfits as they took their seats around the elderly man.

Zahra was also spotted in a throne-like seat as her party progressed.

Source: Legit