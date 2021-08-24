Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo might just be the minister of love at this point as he gets to surprise people on special occasions especially lovers

The Iyawo Mi crooner recently shared a clip of the moment he showed up at a studio to surprise a bride-to-be during a pre-wedding shoot

The singer had been hired by the lady's husband-to-be and she screamed and jumped excitedly on hearing his voice

Popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo is known to help partners put a smile on the faces of their loved ones with his presence and voice.

He shared a video of the moment he got a bride-to-be gushing with excitement as her partner hired him to serenade her.

Timi Dakolo surprises bride-to-be on partner's request Photo credit: @fabricblogger

Source: Instagram

The couple were in a studio and during one of their poses, Timi's beautiful voice rented the air. The bride looked stunned for a second before reacting.

She screamed in disbelief as she took in the singer's presence and jumped and screamed excitedly.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"How sweet Dr Ummita Bala Mohammed husband surprised her by inviting @timidakolo during their pre wedding photoshoot with @bighstudios today, she was full of joy."

Watch the beautiful video below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments gathered from the post below:

Efewarriboy:

"I no like the way I Dey smile o."

Ugo_mrs:

"Timiiiiii ooo!! it can only be you. Bride almost lost her home training if not for camera."

Tolu_obajimi:

"There's levels to this thing o. Chorus leader to pre wedding shoot."

Quteevents:

"This is magical! Husband of the year indeed. May Allah help you both in fulfilling your marital rights."

Passiononaplate_:

"So beautiful. Love is beautiful."

Timi Dakolo surprises bride who wanted him as wedding gift

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo is known for springing up surprises and honouring invitations of spouses just to make their partners happy.

In a video he shared on his official Instagram page, the entertainer made the wish of a newly wedded woman who wanted him as her only wedding gift come true.

Timi noted in the caption that he got a call for a wedding in Abuja, but he had committed to another gig and could not make it.

Source: Legit.ng