A Nigerian woman has sent social media into a frenzy after she penned a heartfelt post online for a young man who works for her

Describing him as incomparable, Stella Ngozi thanked the man identified as Ikechukwu for his efforts towards her family and business

Sharing photos of Ikechukwu, the female boss prayed for his success and cursed all those who seek his downfall

A Nigerian female boss got many people gushing on social media after her lengthy post for 'her boy.'

Stella Ngozi in a Facebook post on August 10, showered encomiums on the young man named Ikechukwu who works for her.

She appreciated the young man's hardwork and dedication Photo Credit: Stella Ngozi

Source: Facebook

Stella praised his qualities of being humble and fun to be with, describing him as incomparable.

The woman who also shared photos of Ikechukwu thanked him for his efforts towards the well being of her family and business.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She advised him to continue being himself and prayed that he becomes a light to people around him.

Her lengthy post read in part:

"Biko permit me to celebrate this my boy.

"Eziokwu nwa bugodi ezigbo mmadu.

"He carries my business for head like gala.

"His humility is a top notch.

"...His careering towards my children is amazing.

"Ifechukwu nwam, thank you soooo much..

"It's not your birthday but I feel like celebrating your efforts towards my family and business."

People commend the madam

Kelechi Okafor wrote:

"Am just loving this. Ma'am you're amazing.

I celebrate you first because this is rare. God bless you.

Happy birthday Ifechukwu, age graciously."

Robert C. Nwalozie stated:

"This is good...

"..I believe this will spur him on to do even better.

"God bless you, guy.

"Keep the good works up "

Joyce FantasticChi said:

"Amen....more blessings to him and may God give him the grace not to change in jesus name,Amen."

Anthony Chidiebere commented:

"Wow, this is great,him who more is given more is expected,I pray for more blessings n wisdom upon him Amen."

Man stuns his female boss with 'personal' letter as he quits job as security personnel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had quit his security job and dropped a surprise 'personal' letter for his female boss.

The lady named Felicia Opoku-Folitse took to the Linkedln platform to share the personal letter her security man wrote her.

The unnamed security man, according to her, handed her the personal letter on the morning of Monday, February 22 just as she approached her office for the day's work.

What however made her emotional in the 10-paragraphed letter was that the security man - who wasn't related to her in any way - appreciated her for all the care, love and kindness she showed him during the course of his work.

Source: Legit.ng News