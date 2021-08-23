The church wedding pictures of an old Nigerian couple have got people expressing happiness at their love

Micheal Mduka, the couple's son, said that it is his parent's dream come true as they wedded in the church

Guests at the ceremony were captured in strict social distancing as they witnessed the celebration of love

A Nigerian man, Micheal Maduka, on Saturday, August 21, took to Facebook to celebrate his parents who had their wedding ceremony.

Micheal who shared photos of the event done at a church revealed that his 99-year-old dad took his 86-year-old partner to the altar.

Many people on social media praised them. Photo source: Micheal Maduka

Source: Facebook

Old and still in love

The son appreciated God for the success of the ceremony as he said that the deed has finally been done.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians took to his comment section to commend the old man for still loving his wife even at an old age.

See their son's Facebook post below:

The post has gathered over 180 comments and more than 300 likes at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gift Emelle said:

"This is hilarious, I love this one , congratulations to mum and dad."

Princess Isabe said:

"Wow! A very big congratulations to the newest couple. More of God's blessings."

Shalom Peace said:

"Waoo congratulations Sir, l love this.":

Simon Adriana said:

"Congratulations. Soar in good health."

Ruth Phillip said:

"Congrats to them... I tap into their love."

Parker Odochi said:

"Mummy, you are beautiful! @86 you look 20years younger. Congratulations and more love and peace within your boarders in Jesus Christ mighty name."

Another old people found love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that love happened again to 71-year-old Jeannette Sacquet in the most unlikely place. When she boarded the Queen Mary 2 luxury ship in January 2017, she never knew her life would change.

Ever since she became a single mother and divorced, the woman has been seeking fun through travelling around the world. She also spent her time socializing with friends at parties.

Jeannette had since abandoned the idea that she would ever find love again. Aboard Queen Mary 2 ocean liner, she was having breakfast with a group of travellers when she met 68-year-old Scotsman Graham McFarlane.

Source: Legit.ng