The death of Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, the former first lady who was married to an erstwhile Nigerian military leader, Major-General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, has been described by President Muhammadu Buhari as a national loss.

According to President Buhari in a condolence message (seen by Punch) to the bereaved family of Aguiyi-Ironsi, late Victoria stood strong after her husband was assassinated in the 1966 counter-coup.

Buhari said late Victoria worked for the nation's peace (Photo: Aso Rock Villa, Guardian)

Below are some of her notable achievements recorded by President Buhari:

1. Strength, courage during Nigeria's crisis

According to the president, the former first lady remained unshakable as a God-fearing woman of valour when the country was going through one of its darkest moments in history that attended the forceful takeover of power before the civil war.

2. A founding member of NAOWA

Not many citizens know that late Chief Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi was a founding member of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA). President Buhari, in the brief message, noted that the amazon played great leadership roles in the organisation.

3. A resolute feminist

Late Victoria is known to have passionately championed the welfare and wellbeing of wives of military officers whose husbands paid the ultimate price while serving their nation.

4. A hardworking patriot

The president recalled that despite the fact that her husband was killed by some of his detractors, she never stopped working for Nigeria to ensure peace, stability, healing, and reconciliation in the land.

The concluding paragraph of the message shared on Facebook by Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, read:

"The President sincerely hopes that Lady Victoria’s labours for the country will not be in vain, and joins all Nigerians in praying for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those who mourn."

See the president's full tribute to her below:

Meanwhile, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi had been confirmed dead. The former first lady who would have turned 98 years on Sunday, November 21, passed away on Monday, August 23, at 97.

Aguiyi-Ironsi was the supreme commander of the National Military government for less than a year before he was ousted from his office and assassinated in the 1966 Nigerian counter-coup.

The nonagenarian who refused to remarry after the death of her beloved husband died a peaceful death on Monday.

