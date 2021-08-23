Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, a former first lady and wife of the onetime Nigerian military leader, Johnson Aguyi-Ironsi, has joined her husband in the world beyond

Victoria died peacefully, according to media sources, in the morning of Monday, August 23, at age 97

The obviously aged woman could have turned 98 years by late November if she had continued living

The wife of a former Nigerian head of state, Major General Aguiyi-Ironsi, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, has been confirmed dead.

The Guardian reports that the former first lady who would have turned 98 years on Sunday, November 21, passed away on Monday, August 23, at 97.

She died peacefully on Monday, August 23 (Photo: The Guardian)

Source: UGC

Aguiyi-Ironsi was the supreme commander of the National Military government for less than a year before he was ousted from his office and assassinated in the 1966 Nigerian counter-coup.

According to The Nation, the nonagenarian who refused to remarry after the death of her beloved husband died a peaceful death on Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former first lady in Nigeria and her family show off funny dance Moves in viral video, people ask questions

Meanwhile, a video showing the former first lady of Nasarawa state, Mairo Almakura, and her supposed family had stirred reactions.

In the video posted by @northernblog_, the woman and the family members stood in a straight line as they performed a funny choreography move.

They all jabbed their fingers forward in a funny attempt to create the popular focus dance. Many who reacted to the video wondered why they were acting like zombie movie characters.

While some of the dancers had glee on their faces, there were some whose bored look suggested they would rather be at another place, doing something else.

The video had got over 800 comments and more than 10,000 likes at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

s_s_clothing.ng asked:

"Why are dey acting like zombies?"

_us_maan said:

"I love this kind family, having a lovely moment together."

ab_jii said:

"I’m musician but let me say Subhanallah for this one."

_latifa_nahuta:

"The mummy at the front is too focused."

pt_pharouq said:

"See how serious they are. Legit focus."

shabanized said:

"The definition of this life I can’t kill my self ooo."

Source: Legit.ng