Beautiful Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo has been recognised as the best online comedian of the year 2021

The Nollywood star was honoured with recognition by the Nigeria Choice Award (NCA) at its just-concluded event

Ojo shared the news with her followers on social media as she expressed gratitude to the award organisers

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has been awarded for her efforts in dishing out funny content on social media, as NCA crowned her as the best online comedian of 2021.

In a post on Instagram in which she disclosed her big win, Ojo expressed gratitude to the award organisers, as she noted that she felt honoured with it.

Actress Iyabo Ojo recognised as the best online comedian. Photo Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Fans congratulate Ojo

Soon after the mother of two shared the news of her NCA win on Instagram, congratulations started pouring in for her from fans, who thronged her page.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

Tonto Dikeh bags an award

In related news, actress Tonto Dikeh exercised her bragging rights as she added a new award to her shelf.

To the delight of her fans, Dikeh was honoured as 2021’s impact builder personality.

Disclosing her win to fans, the mother of one bragged that they don't call her a king for the sake of it.

Fans react

Following the sharing of the news, Dikeh’s fans started extending their wishes to her.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

Iyabo Ojo visits her mother’s grave with flowers

The thespian recently took to social media to post a video of how she marked her late mother’s posthumous birthday celebration.

In a video shared on her social media pages, Ojo was seen with beautiful flowers as she visited what looked like a private burial place where her mother was laid to rest.

Comforting herself with the knowledge that her mother was still watching over her, Ojo showered prayers on her.

