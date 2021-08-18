Popular filmmaker and actress Tonto Dikeh has won 2021’s impact builder personality award to the delight of her fans

Dikeh exercised her bragging rights as she took to her Instagram page to share the news with her followers

The mother of one bragged that she’s not being called a king for no reason, as she said she’s too blessed in her field

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh wasted no time in exercising her bragging rights, as she added a new award to her shelf.

As seen in a video shared on her Instagram page, the screen-goddess was honoured for her impact building in society.

Star actress Tonto Dikeh bags new award. Photo Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The award plague was labelled “Impact builder personality award 2021.”

“THEY DONT CALL ME KING IN VAIN..Even kings have agreed to make me their KING.. Too blessed ,Too favored ,Too loving A well deserved HONOR. Thank you thank you,” she bragged.

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Tonto Dikeh

After securing the impact builder personality award, Dikeh’s fans took to her comment section on Instagram to congratulate her.

Read their congratulatory messages below:

Monicafriday1:

“Caption more congratulations.”

Sophia_mrsnabia:

“Congratulations to you virtuous woman.”

Nkechiblessingsunday:

“Congratulations.”

Arik_essentials:

“Mama God is taking care of you oooo.”

Omas_footwears:

“Well deserved indeed.”

Lastbee930:

“Congratulations sweets more wins.”

Shebasamson20:

“The King herself.”

Sophia_mrsnabia:

“You actually deserve this.”

Honeywilliamgold:

“Congratulations MY KING.”

Therealesthereduh_backup:

“Well deserved honor indeed more to come Mama T.”

Tonto Dikeh blushes happily in new photos with her lover

The actress sparked reactions from her fans after sharing a cozy picture she has with her lover.

As seen in the pictures, Dikeh was grinning from ear to ear while she rested on her man’s lap.

The pictures drew awesome remarks from her fans, who expressed happiness for her.

Read some of their reactions below:

Therealafrocandy:

“Very nice my sister enjoy Na God gave you! But please Adjust your elbow it’s pressing on the wrong side and can cause an Erectile disfunction, men would not always realize it cos they’re enjoying the relaxation.”

Kezzydesigns:

“Love zone only well wishes allowed.”

Iam.donrita:

“Oh my goodness see tonto blushing so much happiness.I can literally feel the butterflies in her belle.like a baby girl taken to the candy store.this is a bright smile .u don’t know how happy I am to see you this happy .more growth and happiness in everything you do.nothing like peace of mind ! You look good girl !!!”

Source: Legit.ng