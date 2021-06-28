The former first lady of Nasarawa state, Mairo Almakura, and her family had a lovely time as they made a dance video

In the clip, most of them maintained a straight face as they joined the trending Focus Challenge to the delight of many on social media

Mixed reactions trailed the video online as people said it looked both funny and zombie-like at the same time

A video showing the former first lady of Nasarawa state, Mairo Almakura, and her supposed family has stirred reactions.

In the video posted by @northernblog_, the woman and the family members stood in a straight line as they performed a funny choreography move.

What kind of dance is this?

They all jabbed their fingers forward in a funny attempt to create the popular focus dance. Many who reacted to the video wondered why they were acting like zombie movie characters.

While some of the dancers had glee on their faces, there were some whose bored look suggested they would rather be at another place, doing something else.

Watch the funny video below:

The video has got over 800 comments and more than 10,000 likes at the time of writing this report.

The lead dance is too serious

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

s_s_clothing.ng asked:

"Why are dey acting like zombies?"

_us_maan said:

"I love this kind family, having a lovely moment together."

ab_jii said:

"I’m musician but let me say Subhanallah for this one."

_latifa_nahuta

"The mummy at the front is tooo focused."

pt_pharouq said:

"See how serious they are. Legit focus."

shabanized said:

"The definition of this life I can’t kill my self ooo."

A girl danced with so much energy, yet out of tune

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video of a Nigerian girl wearing hijab dancing to Bella Shmurda's Cash App song went viral on social media.

In the clip that got massive reactions, the dancer made moves totally out of tune with the beats as many people laughed hard.

In a move to make her performance more likeable, the girl came on her fours as she attempted to twerk, an action that made people scream in laughter.

