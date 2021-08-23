Again, there is tension in Kaduna state as three herders have been reportedly killed in a reprisal attack by unknown gunmen in Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada, Zangon Kataf LGA

The commissioner for internal security, Samuel Aruwan, said the attack was a retaliation of the killing in Ungwan Dooh village

The acting governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, condemned the attack, appealed for calm and urged residents to desist from such killings

Zangon Kataf LGA, Kaduna state - Emerging reports indicate that three herders have been killed in what is described as a revenge attack by unknown gunmen who stormed Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada general area of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

The Cable reports that, Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security, in a statement released on Sunday, August 22, said the attack was a reprisal of the killing in Ungwan Dooh village of the Local government area.

Aruwan noted that the gunmen targeted the residence of one Ardo Tanko Usman where three occupants were killed.

The deceased were identified as Bayero Wake, Isah Usman and Abu Usman.

There is anxiety in Kaduna again as three herders were reportedly killed and four others in a reprisal attack. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Aruwa stated:

“Four residents were injured. They are Ambo Jamo, Sule Ambo, Muazu Ori and Ibrahim Mohammed.

“One car, three houses and eight herders’ huts were burnt and destroyed. The military and police arrived the scene and evacuated scores of herders to safety.

“Search and rescue operations are in progress and citizens will be updated on further developments."

Channels TV also reports that the acting governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, while condemning the attack, appealed for calm and urged residents of Zango Kataf to desist from killings, while security agencies carry on with investigations.

Bandits attack palace, kidnap traditional ruler in Zamfara

Legit.ng earlier reported that bandits in Zamfara state carried out a daring attack on the palace of the district head of Adabka in the Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

During the attack that occurred by 12.30 am on Saturday, August 22, the bandits kidnapped the district head, Alhaji Nafiu Shehu.

A resident of the town, Alhaji Mohammed Nasir, said the bandits were armed with AK-47 rifles.

Source: Legit.ng