Many have been wondering why Bishop David Oyedpo is always on white and some have attributed it to a spiritual direction

The Winners Chapel founder has revealed that it is not a spiritual thing but has more to do with cost

Oyedepo believes white cloths are cheaper and easier to maintain as it does not fade to other colours

Benin, Edo state - Bishop David Oyedepo, founder and general overseer of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel is one man of God who is known for his white attire, from head to toe.

The man of God on Friday, August 6, revealed that he loves white suits because they don’t fade and are cheaper to maintain.

According to him, white can only fade to white and if he decided not to change it no one will notice, Nigerian Tribune reports.

He disclosed this while speaking at the Church of God Mission (CGM) MEGACON 2021 in Benin, the Edo state capital.

Bishop Oyedepo said:

“Do you know why I wear white? It is the cheapest thing to wear. White suits are the cheapest or you don’t know, try it.

“I used to crack a joke with a friend and said, you see my dress, the whole thing how much does it cost because I have the permanent white up and down that I wear."

According to the cleric, when white fades, it does not fade to black or any other colour, PM News reports.

He added that nobody will know whether he has changed his dress or not.

Oyedepo stated:

“If I don’t change it, you can’t know because if it fades, it fades to white. White can’t fade to black, it can only fade to white.”

