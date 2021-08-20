Actress Funke Akindele and dancer Sayrah Chips have teased their fans on social media with some beautiful pictures

The Nollywood actress mentioned how happy she is to have been able to reconnect with the dancer after many years apart

Sayrah similarly took to her Instagram page to heap praise on the actress and thank her for the show of love over the years

Popular dancer Sayrah Chips and Nollywood’s Funke Akindele-Bello recently got their fans on social media gushing as they reconnected again after being apart for so many years.

From indications, the dancer stopped by at Funke’s house and the two were more than happy to be in each other’s company again.

Actress Funke Akindele spotted with dancer Sayrah Chips. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo they took together, the Nollywood actress wrote:

"My baby and I. @sayrahchips so good to see you again after so many years. I love you my darling. Keep soaring. The Lord will direct your footsteps always. Amen!!!"

See the picture below:

Similarly, Sayrah also took to her Instagram page with photos in which she was spotted hugging the actress.

Sayrah thanked her for the show of love over the years and thanked God for bringing both of them together.

She wrote:

"I met the love of my life, my guardian Angel @funkejenifaakindele and now I don’t know how to act!!!!! ❤️ I am beyond blessed to have you in my life Aunty I don’t even know what I did to deserve your love but I’m forever grateful to God for you."

See below:

More endearing words from Funke

Taking to the comment section of Sayrah's post, Funke had this to say:

"Awww my sayrah. I love you baje ❤️❤️❤️❤️ thanks for coming and thanks for the gifts. Oluwa a bami gbe e ga."

Read reactions from fans of the actress and dancer below:

itskerenkezia_ said:

"My faves in one picture. Love you both."

emergencydancer said:

"Love u both."

iamtaio said:

"This made me smile so hard ❤️❤️❤️ i no Dey miss my Jenifa diary."

Mercy Johnson celebrates Funke Akindele-Bello

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood star actress Mercy Johnson expressed her admiration for filmmaker Funke Akindele.

Johnson posted a picture of Akindele on her Instagram page, saying the mother of two is her all year Woman Crush Wednesday.

While appreciating Johnson for such admiration, Akindele stated that the former inspires her to be a good mother.

