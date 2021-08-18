Nollywood actor, Osita Oluchukwu, has taken to his Instagram Story to share an interesting piece of advice

In the post, he addressed 'clout chasers' who are fond of doing things to stay relevant and in the news

The post which has gone viral has caused reactions online as according to him, bad publicity can ruin a brand

Movie star, Osita Oluchukwu, has shared some words of advice concerning celebrities who often stir up controversy about themselves.

It is a known fact that some famous people are sometimes deliberate with the things they do in order to remain in the news.

Actor talks about bad publicity and brand longevity

According to the Nollywood actor, one can be controversy-free and still be relevant as some controversies can be damaging to a brand.

In his words:

"For y'all who do things for clout or cos everyone is doing it, know this and know peace. One can still be relevant and controversy-free at the same time. In an industry that brags 'all publicity is good publicity', the truth is bad publicity ruins brand longevity."

See post below:

The actor shared an interesting piece of advice. Photo credit: @ositaoluchukwu

Source: Instagram

Nigerians agree

Check out some reactions below:

__adeyola:

"It’s the bad publicity ruins brand longevity for mee "

topman_tech_services:

"Yeah. Isnt good at all. Integrity and good name matter to me oo."

kuddyskitchenandutensils:

"Facts!!!"

hawtt_cocoglam:

"Someone finally said it as it is."

olamikuye:

"At least because of your children ....abeg do the right things tori google no Dey forget oooo."

shopwithviviannn:

"These days people will go through any length to trend. It’s crazyyyy. Bobrisky is the group admin!!"

iam_cubani:

"Nothing but facts "

emrosycollection:

"Some actors don’t care ‍♀️"

kellysmenfashion_:

"Good name is better than gold or silver."

Source: Legit