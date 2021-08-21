American media personality Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with baby daddy Travis Scott

The billionaire is yet to break the good news to her fans but multiple sources have confirmed to reporters that she is pregnant

The beautiful couple paused their relationship at some point but they remained united as co-parents

Three years after welcoming Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting a second child.

According to reports by TMZ, a source with direct knowledge disclosed that Kylie is in the initial stages of the pregnancy.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster. Photo: Kylie Jenner.

Kylie and Travis are expecting another baby

Kylie once said she didn't want Stormi to be an only child. She divulged she felt pressure to have another child in 2020 but wasn't ready for it just yet.

Towards the end of 2019, Kylie and Travis decided to press pause on their relationship. Even though they temporarily part ways, the couple remained united as co-parents and, over time, found their way back to each other romantically.

E! News reported that Kylie and Travis are very happy and acting like a couple again. The news of expecting their second baby has warmed their hearts and they are no longer shy to show their love for each other.

The 23-year-old spent her first pregnancy in hiding and it will be interesting to see how she handles her second pregnancy.

Kylie thanks God for her wonderful daughter

As previously reported by Legit.ng, the mother of one posted a beautiful video of her baby girl as she thanked God for three years of motherhood.

She felt so blessed to have a child who was always happy and bubbly no matter the circumstances.

Kylie admitted on an Instagram post that she felt sad to see her girl grow older but still felt privileged that she is alive to see it all.

The member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan further said that the little things Stormi does are the stuff that warms her heart.

"Your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years."

