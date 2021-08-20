Bidemi Kosoko Officially Ties the Knot With Father of Her 2 Kids, Photos From Court Wedding Surface Online
- Actress Bidemi Kosoko has shared an important life update with fans and industry colleagues on social media
- The film star shared a cute video post while announcing that she has officially exchanged marital vows with her partner
- Many well-wishers thronged Bidemi’s comment section with congratulatory messages for the new phase of her life
It is indeed a joyful moment for Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko following a piece of exciting news she shared on her social media page.
Taking to her Instagram with the important life update, Bidemi told her fans and colleagues that she has officially tied the knot with the father of her kids.
The actress shared a video on her page showing the moment a makeup artist finished working on her face just before she headed to the marriage registry.
A portion of the video also captured the moment Bidemi’s husband hugged her from behind.
Check out the cute video below:
Congratulatory messages pour in for Bidemi
The good news got fans and industry colleagues wishing the actress well in her comment section.
Read some of their goodwill messages below:
iambimpeakintunde said:
"Congratulations darling mi."
realyinkaquadri said:
theladyjokelet ns to you my daughter ."
theladyjokelet said:
allwellademolaa ulations bby God bless your home my love."
allwellademolaa said:
"Congratulations ore mi."
bakarezhainab said:
"Congratulations Hunnay❤️ you look beautiful as always."
odelekeyemisi said:
"Congratulations sis, God will continue to bless n strengthen your home."
framesandmore_ said:
"Mrs banks toh shaprapraEmi oga gangan❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congrats my sisterLove u fii life."
Bidemi Kosoko's daughter makes her emotional with sweet note on birthday
Legit.ng previously reported that the actress disclosed that her daughter Adefunke made her smile on her birthday.
Bidemi shared a photo of the birthday note she received from Adefunke. The little one wished the actress a happy birthday while noting that she and her brother loves her.
The note read in part:
"I saw you crying yesterday and you did not sleep yesterday. Don't worry, you hear. You will be happy today. Happy birthday mummy. Me and my brother love you so much. You are the best mother ever."
Source: Legit