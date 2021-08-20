More details are emerging in the controversy surrounding the extradition request of the FBI concerning DCP Abba Kyari

Loyalists of the police officer had approached a court to ensure the Borno-born police chief stays back in the country

The court approached in the Nigerian capital, Abuja quashed the request which was filed by a northern group

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, August 19 refused to grant an ex parte application to restrain the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) from arresting and extraditing suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

The Guardian newspaper reports that Justice Ahmed Mohammed rejected the application filed by a northern group known as Incorporated Trustees of Northern Peace Foundation.

The court rejected the application to stop Abba Kyari’s arrest and extradition by US authorities. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

The judge also directed the applicant to serve all court processes in respect of the case on the two respondents and fixed Thursday, September 9 for mention of the case again.

Meanwhile, The Nation newspaper reports that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has set up an in-house panel to study documents related to Kyari's case.

The PSC panel is expected to give its own verdict after the NPF investigation team submits its report.

Abba Kyari controversial Facebook post

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kyari deleted a social media post where he defended himself against the FBI that he got money from Hushpuppi.

After media reports quoting FBI documents reported that Kyari was mentioned by Hushpuppi, the police officer took to his Facebook page to deny the allegations.

He has since deleted the Facebook post on his page with almost 500,000 followers.

Falana insists on Kyari's extradition

On his part, a popular human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, SAN has called on the AGF, Abubakar Malami, to process an extradition request from the United States of America concerning Kyari.

Chief Falana said Nigeria must respect international treaties and ensure justice is served.

He also said the Special Investigative Panel set up the Inspection General of Police on the matter under review should do a thorough job so that Nigeria would not be ridiculed.

