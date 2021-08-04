A Nigeria-America treaty entered in 1935 under the British colonial regime is enough reason to extradite a Nigerian suspect to America

This is the argument of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Femi Falana, concerning the case of Abba Kyari, the indicted police officer

Falana, a well respected human rights lawyer in Nigeria, advised the federal government to handover Kyari to the US authorities

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Popular human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, SAN has called on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, to follow and process an extradition request from the United States concerning Abba Kyari.

Kyari, a Borno-born Deputy Commissioner of Police, was recently indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a law enforcement agency in the United States of America.

Abba Kyari might be handed over to US authorities if Falana's advice is taken by the federal government. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ramon Abbas, a suspected billionaire fraudster, also known as Hushpuppi, confessed that he bribed Kyari to arrest someone who outsmarted him in a $1.1 million scam.

The revelation rattled many Nigerians as DCP Kyari before now, was known as Nigeria's Super Cop.

As the head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Kyari's team burst and arrested many criminal gangs in the country which earned him a special commendation and legislative session from Nigeria's House of Representatives.

Falana said Nigeria must respect international treaties

Not fazed, Falana said the Special Investigative Panel set up the Inspection General of Police on the matter under review should do a thorough job.

Speaking during a phone interview with African Independent Television monitored by Daily Sun newspaper, Falana stated that Kyari is the product of a failed system.

His words:

“To put an end and close this ugly chapter, the investigation must go beyond the indictment by the FBI, the matter must be investigated locally, and Kyari shall not just be handed to America.

“We operate under the rule of law whether the government likes it or not, there is an extradition act in place which requires that countries like the United States of America with which Nigeria has entered into treaties.

“So there are procedures to be followed if you want a criminal suspect either here or in America to face court trial.

“In the case of Nigeria-America, a treaty was entered in 1935 under the British colonial regime, but between then and now, dozens of citizens have been extradited from Nigeria, some were adopted and thrown to the United States, but not a single suspect [that is an] American citizen has been brought for trial in Nigeria.”

Reuben Abati wades in on Kyari's ordeal

Writing on Kyari's ordeal in Premium Times newspaper, former presidential media aide, Reuben Abati noted that the white garment of honour that the police officer once wore has been tainted with stains.

Abati stated that even if Kyari is later cleared, the perception that he was indicted in a matter of conspiracy to commit electronic fraud and abet criminal behaviour is bad enough.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Isah, broadcaster and founder of Brekete Family, a human rights radio, says Kyari has done so much good for Nigeria to go down for a mistake.

Isah, while speaking on his breakfast radio/television programme on 101.1 FM in Abuja on Tuesday, August 3 said the US is wrong to ask for the extradition of Kyari.

He added that many senior officers in the country are envious of Kyari because of his extraordinary performance in the Nigeria Police Force.

On his part, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new head of the IRT.

In a statement signed by the Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, and sent to Legit.ng, the IGP said the posting of the officer is on the heels of management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the unit for better service delivery.

Prior to his appointment, Disu was a former commander of the Rapid Response Squad Lagos state, and currently in charge of the department of operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Source: Legit