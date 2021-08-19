One of the housemates that stood out in the BBNaija Lockdown house was Vee, the young lady is blunt and says it as it is.

Moving forward after the show, she has managed to retain her fanbase who love her for who she is; a no-nonsense 'witch'.

A quick look at the reality star's page also shows that even in photos and her post, Vee is fierce and blunt.

Different stylish photos of Vee Photo credit: @veeiye

Source: Instagram

If her photos are casual, the vibe is clear. However, quite a number of photos are nowhere near casual and they go just a little overboard, asserting that Vee has an element of 'bad girl' in her.

To celebrate Vee's 25th, Legit.ng has gathered some of the photos that adequately captures her in her element.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Black Widow

Black looks great on anyone, no doubt, but pulling up in this fit? You need no announcement and Vee carried the outfit like the boss lady that she is.

2. Gangstar

Okay, this pose is all we need to confirm Vee's status on the 'bad' list.

3. Cleopatra

We absolutely love when our celebrities wear costumes and pull up in them. Vee did not disappoint in this piece, it is everything for us!

4. Baddie in silver

If you have ever doubted Vee on the scale of sexy and hot, this is confirmation that she is up there and we need the fire service at this point.

5. Retro Vibes

Wine is definitely Vee's colour and she absolutely looks stunning in this piece.

6. Queen Vee

This post on Vee's page had almost 4k comments of fans simply gushing over her and we understand why. Dressing up and going all out doesn't get better than this.

7. Bare it all

Vee is skin and body goals and she just redefined lounging in intimates with this piece.

8. Thigh-high

Vee is the Beyonce of her fans and she does a good job at it. Showing skin and legs don't get better than this.

Vendor drags Vee

Reality star, Vee took to social media to tell her own side of the story after she was called out by a hair vendor for not delivering on her promises.

According to Vee, the hair vendor approached her for an advert for clothes. On the first shoot day, the reality star said the vendor wanted her to also wear the hair she sells. So as not to prove difficult, she did.

However, on the second day of the shoot, Vee insisted she was wearing her own hair since she was paid to advertise only for clothes. According to her, that was where the trouble started.

Source: Legit.ng News