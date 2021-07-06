BBNaija Vee recently addressed an issue online and it has got Nigerians siding with the reality star

The Lockdown star revealed how she was approached by a brand for an advert and they concluded on fees

Vee then stated that she started having issues with the brand's CEO after she refused to wear a hair from another company owned by her

Reality star Vee recently took to social media to tell her own side of the story after she was called out by a hair vendor for not delivering on her promises.

Noting that she no longer associates with the brand, Vee then explained what transpired between her and the vendor.

Vee shares her side of the story

According to Vee, the hair vendor approached her for an advert for clothes. On the first shoot day, the reality star said the vendor wanted her to also wear the hair she sells. So as not to prove difficult, she did.

However, on the second day of the shoot, Vee insisted she was wearing her own hair since she was paid to advertise only for clothes. According to her, that was where the trouble started.

The reality star noted that she refunded a part of the money paid to her as the brand got some advert from the shoot they had already done.

Read what she said below:

Reactions

Surprisingly, a lot of Nigerians were behind Vee as they noted that the vendor wanted to eat her cat and have it.

Vee warns a troll

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian called out Vee for not promoting Laycon's song.

Laycon had earlier made a post hailing Vee to which she responded, professing her love for him.

A curious fan decided to jump on the tweet, accusing Vee of not promoting Laycon's songs on her page and questioned her reason for it.

Responding to this, Vee pointed out that she often plays his music whenever she is on set and warned Melvin never to come for her in that manner.

