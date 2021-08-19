According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the nation recorded 1,149 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 18.

The NCDC's daily updates show that this is the highest figure since February when Nigeria recorded 1,572 cases.

Nigeria now has 184,593 confirmed cases, 167,738 discharged patients, and 2,236 deaths from the pandemic.

This is the highest figure recorded in half a year (Photo: NCDC)

The agency's current chart reveals that Lagos, with 680 new cases, is the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria while 15 other states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were also affected.

Below is the full list of the affected states and their respective number of cases across the country:

1. Lagos-680

2. Rivers-157

3. Akwa Ibom-94

4. Oyo-56

5. Edo-36

6. FCT-34

7. Ogun-31

8. Ekiti-20

9. Delta-16

10. Abia-5

11. Nasarawa-5

12. Osun-5

13. Cross River-4

14. Plateau-3

16. Sokoto-2

17. Kano-1

COVID-19: Amid third wave reports, FG flags off second phase of vaccination

Meanwhile, the federal government of Nigeria on Monday, August 16, commenced the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination to protect citizens against the deadly disease.

The second phase of the vaccination roll-out campaign follows the government's efforts to curb the spread of the viral disease’s third wave.

Speaking at the national flag-off ceremony of phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination in Abuja which was attended by Legit.ng, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha said this commenced as Nigeria received about 4 million doses of Moderna vaccines, donated by the government of the United States of America.

Mustapha who is also the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) said a set of 177,600 doses of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines have also been received from African Union (AU).

He also noted that the PSC will continue to monitor with concern the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in several countries with a special focus on those with high incidence rates and widespread prevalence of variants of concern.

